Imagine watching a football game at Mitchell Stadium where your team’s colors are flashed on the field. But it doesn’t stop there. Picture the entire stadium also lighted with your team’s colors while your school’s song is played over a state-of-the-art sound system.
That certainly sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Even better is the fact that this isn’t just a vision or a hope for the future. This enhanced viewing experience is coming to historic Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
The Bluefield Board of Directors recently advertised a request for qualifications for the sound and lighting system at Mitchell Stadium.
“This is going to really enhance our facility and make it special,” City Manager Cecil Marson said.
The new lighting system will have the capability of using different colors as well as flashing, according to Marson. For example, he said, when a team enters the stadium at the start of the game its team colors can flood the field and audience while school songs are played over the new sound system.
The new state-of-the-art sound system planned for Mitchell Stadium also could be synched with lighting, giving the fans an added bonus and also providing a new addition to Bluefield’s Christmas City experience during the holiday season, according to Marson.
“Think about the Holiday of Lights,” he said. “We will have the stadium lit up.”
While bids need to come back within estimates, city officials are hopeful that the upgrade project will move forward.
Matching funds from the Shott Foundation will help pay for the project, according to the city.
The iconic stadium, which was built in 1936 through the country’s Great Depression public works program, was named America’s Best High School Football Stadium in 2019 by U.S. Today following a national online competition. Mitchell beat out 16 other stadiums from across the country to take the top honor.
The stadium is one of Bluefield’s most recognized landmarks, and home to Bluefield High School, Graham High School, Bluefield University and Bluefield State College. The annual Beaver-Graham game — the biggest high school football game in the region — also is played at Mitchell.
The planned lighting and sound upgrades will enhance the experience for students, coaches, parents and fans attending games from all of these schools.
It is an exciting project, and one that we look forward to coming to fruition.
