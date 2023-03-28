Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is making good on his campaign promise to fight for a common-sense, all-of-the-above energy strategy, for the Commonwealth.
Youngkin signed legislation earlier this month that promotes an all-of-the-above energy strategy, which includes the capture and use of coal mine methane and nuclear energy.
During the signing ceremony, the Republican governor promised to make Southwest Virginia “the energy capital of the Commonwealth.”
Among the bills signed into law by Youngkin:
• HB 1781, patroned by Delegate Israel O’Quinn and SB 1116, patroned by Senator Travis Hackworth, empowers the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority to promote energy projects on former coal sites, develop Southwest’s energy workforce and supply chains, and advance Southwest Virginia’s energy industry.
• HB 2386, patroned by Delegate Israel O’Quinn and SB 1464, patroned by Senator Jill Vogel, creates the Virginia Power Innovation Fund to jump start the development of innovative energy technologies and begins the process of creating a Virginia nuclear innovation hub — a project that is planned for Southwest Virginia.
• HB 1779, patroned by Delegate Israel O’Quinn, creates the Nuclear Education Grant Fund to award competitive grants to Virginia colleges and schools for the creation of employment and training pathways in the nuclear power industry, including nuclear engineering and welding.
• HB 1643, patroned by Senator Terry Kilgore and SB 1121, patroned by Senator Travis Hackworth, declares that the policy of the Commonwealth is to encourage the capture and use of coal mine methane in Virginia’s energy supply, and directs the Virginia Department of Energy to research beneficial uses of coal mine methane.
• HB 2401, patroned by Delegate Will Morefield and SB 1468, patroned by Senator Travis Hackworth, provides that funds included in the Coal and Gas Road Improvement Fund may go toward flood mitigation efforts in Southwest Virginia.
• HB 2178, patroned by Delegate Will Morefield, adds coal mine methane extraction to the jobs eligible to receive green and alternative energy job creation tax credits.
“Southwest Virginia powered America’s industrial revolution, and my bill to encourage the capture and use of coal mine methane represent a commitment to that legacy,” Hackworth, R-Tazewell, said. “Even after a mine stops producing coal, coal mine methane left behind offers untapped potential to produce affordable, reliable energy that reduces harmful emissions at the same time.”
“When Southwest Virginia was struck by record rainfall and flooding last year, it was incredible seeing neighbors and families come together to help those in dire need,” Morefield, R-Tazewell, added. “But, I knew more must be done. My bill to bring coal and gas road improvement funds to support the construction and development of flood mitigation measures will help protect Southwest Virginians from natural disasters in the future.”
Although the Virginia General Assembly is divided — with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats controlling the Senate — lawmakers were still able to find enough common ground to advance the diverse energy bills.
Having an all-of-the-above energy portfolio will ensure Virginia remains an energy leader for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.