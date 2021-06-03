Last month’s Colonial pipeline shutdown, although only temporary, caused widespread disruptions across the East Coast, including fuel shortages, price spikes and panic buying at the pump. Now West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general who are hoping to avoid a repeat of that crisis by demanding that President Joe Biden support pipeline infrastructure.
The 19-state coalition is also calling upon Biden to rescind his earlier executive order to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, particularly in light of the widespread harm caused by the temporary shutdown of the Colonial pipeline.
“Americans depend upon safe and secure energy supplies, which is why we must build and maintain robust energy infrastructure that is resilient in the face of accidents and sabotage,” Morrisey, a Republican, said. “A temporary shutdown of one pipeline’s full-capacity operations shouldn’t bring half the country to the brink. We need more safe and clean energy sources.”
A letter forwarded to Biden by Morrisey, and the 18 other attorneys general, argues additional energy infrastructure is needed to maintain the nation’s leadership as a net-energy exporter – a position that enhances national security, increases global stability and creates good-paying jobs for American workers.
The attorneys general correctly argue in the letter to Biden that the recent issues with the Colonial pipeline, which was shutdown by hackers, illustrates the widespread panic and disruption that can result when just one pipeline system goes off-line.
We saw some of that panic locally. In Southwest Virginia, many area motorists raced to gas stations after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, a move that only caused further panic. For a period of about 48 hours, it was common to see long lines of customers waiting at their pumps, sometimes extending out of their parking lots and into the street. In West Virginia, gas stations in border areas like Mercer County saw an influx of customers, too.
The panic buying we saw locally and across the nation last month was a reminder of why Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline was an ill-advised move.
In addition to West Virginia, Montana, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming are demanding that the administration prioritize domestic energy infrastructure. West Virginia is also part of a 21-state coalition currently suing the Biden administration over what the states call an unconstitutional revocation of the Keystone cross-border permit.
The states are to be applauded for fighting for critical energy infrastructure, and those pipelines that ensure all Americans have access to fuel. All of our nation’s elected leaders should be working to ensure that we don’t see a repeat of last month’s fuel supply disruptions.
