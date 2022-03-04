You can add U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to the growing list of influential lawmakers who are calling upon President Joe Biden to pursue American energy independence.
Manchin made his plea to the administration Tuesday as fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensified.
“The entire world is watching as Vladimir Putin uses energy as a weapon in an attempt to extort and coerce our European allies,” Manchin said. “While Americans decry what is happening in Ukraine, the United States continues to allow the import of more than half a million barrels per day of crude oil and other petroleum products from Russia during this time of war. This makes no sense at all and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s energy security. The United States can and must ramp up domestic energy production and increase access to our abundant resources and technologies to both protect our energy independence and support our allies around the globe.”
Manchin, a power-broker in the evenly split U.S. Senate, has long advocated for an all-of-the-above national energy portfolio.
“If there was ever a time to be energy independent, it is now,” Manchin added. “I am calling on the administration and industry partners to take action immediately, up to and including banning crude oil imports from Russia. To continue to ask other countries to do what we can do for ourselves in a cleaner way is hypocritical. To continue to rely on Russian energy as they attack Ukraine is senseless. In the coming days and weeks, the strategic value of American energy and what can be done to better position our nation on the global stage will be an ongoing topic in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.”
Manchin’s comments were echoed earlier in the week by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who said the war in Ukraine should be viewed as a wake-up call for America to become energy independent.
“This country needs to be totally energy independent,” Justice said. “Without any question, if it were we would feel better, stronger and better off.”
Justice, a Republican, said it is time for the Biden administration to do a “reset” on fossil fuels and to embrace all forms of energy. Energy independence means using coal and gas and all forms of energy to reach a point of independence, Justice argued during a recent pandemic briefing.
Most logical people will agree with the sensible arguments made by Manchin and Justice this week. Energy independence, now more than ever, is absolutely vital for America.
Everyone, including President Joe Biden, would be wise to heed Manchin’s advice during this critical time in American history.
