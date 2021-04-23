One set of news organizations and newspaper described the terrible power outages in Texas due to weather.
But few then explained most of the outages are due to the lack of power generation due to the movement to wind and solar generation. You then have to search other news sources to discover that half of the wind turbines are frozen and cannot produce electricity. This will be our world if the lack of dependable generation continues.
The United States has three electrical grids for electricity. The management organizations who are responsible for their performance have warned over and over that the system will not be reliable if the coal, gas and nuclear plants were removed without some means to replace their output.
These warnings are never released in mass to the people of this country. Instead,the save the planet cries are seen every day. Also, I wish they would explain how the “must have electric cars and trucks” can be charged on an overloaded system.
The reason nuclear and coal plants were the most reliable generation producers is because weeks and months of fuel were stored at their locations. Gas plants have little or no storage and must depend on pipelines which could be disrupted.
It is time that this issue becomes a national emergency. If actions that are currently being done to remove these generation units continue enjoy being cold and in the dark.
I saw the White House spokesperson tell the press that coal and gas caused the electrical outages in Texas in a White House briefing. It is impossible to accept the lack of knowledge of the people who are elected to lead this country.
The gas-fired plants were affected by the freezing weather, but the main problem was the lack of enough fuel to operate in the pipeline. Much of the gas in the pipeline was being used to heat homes and therefore could not be used to fuel these generators. Gas storage could be developed but cost and danger from possible rupture are risks they present. Solar and wind are very unreliable on expected output needed by the grid to assure the baseload is there 100 percent of the time.
The need for a 100 percent reliable baseline generation source is never discussed.
It is impossible to reach the promised goal of zero emissions promised by President Biden and politicians unless nuclear power generation is built and accepted as the only current generation source that can complete that goal.
The coal fired power plants that were shut down over the past 12 years to met EPA regulations would have prevented this problem.
Thank you
Joe Swim,
Rocky Gap, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.