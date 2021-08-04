When an emergency call is received, first responders and law enforcement personnel are dispatched to the scene. Sometimes fire and rescue crews will arrive first, and other times law enforcement officers will arrive at the location first.
With this in mind, a local sheriff’s office is taking welcomed steps to certify a number of its deputies as emergency medical technicians, better known as EMTs. More than a dozen deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office started taking the EMT training last month. Their classes will continue through September.
The deputies seeking the certification include patrol officers, school resource officers and a deputy who works at the Tazewell County Courthouse, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt.
Hieatt said the classes were started after Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy approached him with the idea.
The sheriff says its not unusual for deputies to find themselves in situations in which somebody has been injured or is experiencing a medical emergency such as a heart attack.
“We have great EMS and great response,” Hieatt said. “But if a deputy can start helping someone and assess someone while rescue is on the way, it could help save someone’s life.”
By completing the certification, the deputies will learn skills such as how to assess a patient, help control bleeding and open an airway, according to Capt. Randy Ann Davis, director of the county’s 911 center. She says deputies will be assigned a trauma, or medical bag, to carry with them once their training is complete.
Given the geographic size of Tazewell County, and the distance between Abbs Valley in the Northern District and Richlands in the Western District, having deputies trained as EMTs should help, a point correctly noted by Stacy.
“So the concept was we already have our sheriff’s deputies out working and patrolling 24-hours a day,” Stacy said. “What if we trained some of our deputies to also be EMTs to assist our first responders on these medical emergency calls?”
EMT certification for deputies is a good idea.
We applaud those deputies in Tazewell County who are stepping up for EMT certification.
When a health emergency is underway, the sooner a trained first responder can arrive on scene, the better the outcome.
