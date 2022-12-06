Area residents looking to adopt a cat or dog for Christmas at a reduced rate still have time to do so.
The “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” campaign continues through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Mercer County is one of only four animal shelters in the state participating in the campaign, which is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.
During the promotion period, the foundation helps shelters reduce the fees for adoption to $50 or less.
At the Mercer County Animal Shelter, dogs can be adopted for $30 and cats for $10 through Sunday, Dec. 11, according to shelter director Stacey Harman.
That price not only includes the routine adoption fees but spay/neuter as well, plus another bonus.
“The good thing with Bissell is it includes a free microchip with every adoption,” Harman said.
The ongoing promotion comes comes at a good time for the shelter, which is full of cats and dogs.
Harman says adoptions are urgently needed right now and a pet can be taken home in the same day a selection is made.
That is because, she said, the spay/neuter will have to be performed later when an appointment can be made because vets are extremely busy and the shelter is so full the adoptees cannot be held.
“There is no deposit for the spay/neuter,” Harman said. “It is waived with Bissell. We make the appointment and make sure it is followed through.”
“Empty the Shelters” is the largest funded adoption event in the country and has helped about 126,000 pets find loving homes to date.
Mercer County’s participation in the campaign is welcomed news.
With hope many of these loving dogs and cats currently housed at the shelter will get adopted before Christmas. We join the shelter staff in encouraging area residents to consider adopting a dog or cat this holiday season.
