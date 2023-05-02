Area residents looking to adopt a cat or dog this summer will want to visit the Mercer County Animal Shelter between now and May 15.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation is working with Dogtopia to host an Empty the Shelters event which includes more than 350 participating shelters in 45 states. The Mercer County Animal Shelter is one of this year’s participants.
The event, which helps shelters reduce the fees for adoption, began on May 1, and continues through Monday, May 15.
Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country and has helped more than 125,000 pets find loving homes to date.
At the Mercer County Animal Shelter, dogs can be adopted for $50 and cats for $25 during the 15-day event, according to shelter director Stacey Harman. The cost of adopting a dog is normally $150 and a cat’s adoption fee is normally $85.
“That includes everything,” Harman said. “All their first shots, deworming, and to have them altered (spay/neuter). And they include a pain shot for the pet. With the BISSEL, it includes a free microchip and free registration for life.”
The campaign comes at a good time for the shelter, which is once again full of cats and dogs.
“Right now we’re housing probably close to 100 if not more dogs,” Harman said. “I have them everywhere. I’m over capacity.”
Spring is puppy and kitten season, and as a result, more homeless animals arrive at shelters during the warm months. The hope of shelter officials is to reduce the number of dogs and cats currently at the facility through adoptions.
Adopting an animal is easy. Those who are interested in bringing a dog or cat home simply need to visit the animal shelter, and speak with a staff member. The staff will then assist visitors according to what they are looking for and from there the process will move into adoption paperwork.
We strongly encourage families across the region to consider adopting a pet from their local animal shelter.
With the Empty the Shelter campaign ongoing at the Mercer County facility, now is a great time to bring a loving dog or cat home at a reduced adoption rate.
There are dozens of adorable cats and dogs at this shelter in need of good homes.
Those who may not be able to adopt an animal at this time can still help by fostering a dog or cat. Foster families keep the animal until someone adopts it or a rescue finds a home for the animal.
