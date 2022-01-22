One of the first questions I remember hearing adults ask each other was, “Where do you work?” That was a major point back in the 1950s and no doubt it still matters when house or car payment time rolls around. If we peel away enough layers for practically any issue, money is going to be a part of the discussion. Something “free” almost never is and if one person receives a no-cost item it is a certainty that the item was paid for by someone, whether through taxes or donations.
As a teacher and someone in the older-age group who is nearing the time to time to adjust the lifestyle, working is a topic I address at various times throughout the year and especially with those upperclassmen who are nearing entry into that famous realm termed “the real world.”
We hear about millions of new jobs, wages on the upswing and others who, unsmiling, point to the rising inflation along with COVID concerns. It is a tough time for anyone already in the work force and perhaps even more concerning to growing children who want to take their place in the employment line.
In a recent article titled in part “The Great Resignation” by Karla Miller, issues like workers who are already working but have decided to quit their jobs is thoughtfully reviewed. Despite reports of countless jobs of all types available throughout the country, Miller points out that within the past two years, due in part to the pandemic, legions of workers have decide to quit their jobs.
This surge of leaving work is chronicled by Anthony Klotz, an associate professor at Texas A & M. He notes that there are four main reasons for the departure of American workers: a backlog of workers who wanted to quit their jobs before the pandemic but stayed longer than they had originally intended to, burnout in several key employment sectors including health care, food services and retail sales, those who during the pandemic decided to pursue long-held personal goals and so decided to start their own businesses to (hopefully) find their place in the American Dream, and a final group that simply no longer wanted to go shoulder-to-shoulder in the office after a year of working from home remotely during the recent pandemic.
Any or all of these can be found in our community and beyond. Two days ago, I talked to a long-time business person who worked more than 15 years at a large energy company, then moved to “home work” with computer-based activity at a work station in a converted bedroom and then simply decided it was no longer acceptable to have to return to the company cubicle. They are now retired earlier than they expected and happier than ever that this is so. Was this a person who wanted to quit before? I do not know but expect that is true.
Within this week at a nearby business where the employees were scrambling to fill orders both at the front counter and also at a long-lined drive through window, nerves finally frayed enough so that a quartet of stressed employees suddenly snapped loudly at each other before quickly returning to pressure-packed, walk-around-me and pick-that-up chores. From a distance, I could understand and my heart went out to the whole group.
Surely each of us ought to have to deal with the public for a few weeks. Demands are often up and the rewards may not be keeping pace. Stress is, naturally, abundant in ways we might never have dreamed a generation ago.
Scarcely a day passes that nurses and doctors and hospital administrators tell stories, often on the verge of tears, about dealing with an over-the-top workload combined with an underlying fear of possibly contracting a life-threatening dose of COVID. After all, numbers of persons daily are still dying from the virus. No matter if one governor says wear the mask and another reverses the decision to do so, we all recognize the risks are out there and nowhere more than within the enclosed walls of medical facilities.
A few brave souls in any town are willing to take risks and start their own businesses. We have seen in the Summit City new stores opening and others locking the doors, virtually at the same time. A power business person once told me, “Any time you open a business, you take at least two risks: either you will get rich or you will go broke.” In these uncertain times, the percentages lean heavily toward the latter.
Best estimates now are that there are 10 million jobs available and 8.5 million unemployed. Before we call them all lazy, consider the ones who wanted to quit before they finally did and do not judge too harshly those cannot face the daily deaths and sadness.
Say a prayer, if you can, for this generation of youngsters who through no fault of their own, may have nervous issues for years to come and who have a routine education repeatedly interrupted and restarted. These are trying times.
All of us are trying to do what we can to safely make it to the other side and get back to what my generation called “normal.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
