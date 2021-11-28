Little JoJo has been on my mind this week — a time when who should or should not be in jail or prison is the topic of much local and national debate.
Friday before last we had a tragedy in Montcalm. A man who pleaded guilty to domestic battery, Christopher Wade, was given six months probation. The next day he traveled to the small town and attacked his ex-girlfriend and another woman in a brutal assault.
The girlfriend lived. The other woman did not.
Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, six people were killed when a known violent offender drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade.
The victims — those killed and injured — ranged from children to senior citizens.
The suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., was out on $1,000 bond for a domestic violence charge. In ensuing days it was learned he had a rap sheet that spanned years.
•••
Joseph “Little JoJo” Garbosky III was a 2-year-old toddler living in Green Valley with his mother, Candice Jones, and her boyfriend, John Colan Powers.
Prior to moving to West Virginia, Little JoJo and his mom resided in North Carolina with her father and step-mother. There the child had a happy, healthy life surrounded by loved ones.
But then Jones met Powers on the internet, and the two landed in Mercer County with the toddler.
Six months after the move a once-good life became a living hell for Little JoJo.
On Aug. 10, 2018, Powers became angry after a potty training accident. He then reportedly body slammed the toddler into a bathtub and engaged in abuse that resulted in several broken bones, retinal hemorrhages, brain bleeds and subdural hematomas/blood clots.
The abuse came after a previously inflicted third-degree burn on Little JoJo’s arm.
The baby’s mother witnessed the assault, but did nothing to intervene.
The two did not seek medical attention for the toddler that night. Instead, they let him suffer for two weeks before taking him to a hospital.
By that time it was too late. Little JoJo died after days of pain and anguish.
•••
I bring up this case — at this time — because of what Powers did prior to his attack on Little JoJo. Some 23 years earlier he was charged in Raleigh County for the brutal assault and burning of another 2-year-old chid.
A criminal complaint filed in October of 1995 by a Beckley Police Department Detective stated, “The child has burns and abrasions to the forehead, both hands, buttocks, back area and the top of his head. The child had bruising to the neck and chin area, chest area, penis area and various locations on his legs.”
Following Powers’ arrest in Mercer County, I interviewed the mother of the Raleigh County toddler. She spoke of the horror of arriving home and seeing the injuries to her son.
“He jumped up and clung on to me, and I saw his face,” she said. “I saw the burns on his forehead and looked down and saw his hands — they were burned to the bone.”
The mother rushed her son to a doctor, and asked them to call police.
Powers was arrested and charged with felony child abuse resulting in injury and felony child neglect.
Prosecutors later offered Powers a plea deal, and he ultimately served 13 months behind bars for child neglect.
The mom was angry by the lack of justice for her child, and the later death of Little JoJo.
Speaking of him, she said, “So now here’s a little boy that had to die because the state hasn’t done a damn thing to keep him locked up.”
Powers later pleaded guilty to death of a child by parent or guardian and two counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. He received a life sentence.
•••
Little JoJo did not have to die.
The woman in Montcalm did not have to die.
The people in the parade did not have to die.
I am frustrated by the barrage of news reports featuring celebrities and lawmakers touting criminal justice and bail reform.
They want me to feel empathy for the poor criminals who are behind bars in overcrowded facilities.
Here’s the thing — I don’t feel sorry for them.
My compassion is for the burned and broken babies, the women beaten with hammers and the elderly who are run down with cars.
Make no mistake, I am not taking about misdemeanor petty theft. But those who commit horrifically violent offenses should not be given a chance to do it again.
•••
Christopher Wade, the perpetrator in the Montcalm murder and assault, is dead. He was shot and killed by police in a standoff.
Darrell Brooks Jr. is alive following his deadly parade killing spree.
How long will he serve this time?
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
