Additional help is on the way for families and businesses in McDowell County dealing with water quality and quantity issues.
It was announced earlier this month by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that $6.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds will be used for phase three of the Elkhorn Water Project, an ongoing and vital infrastructure upgrade along the U.S. Route 52 corridor.
Phase two of the Elkhorn Water Project was just finished this past April, providing county water to 112 customers in the Upland, Kyle and Powhatan communities; 163 customers in the town of Northfork and the community of Algoma; and 101 customers in the city of Keystone.
Residents in those communities had been dealing with prolonged water outages and boil water advisories in recent years thanks to archaic water lines that were originally constructed in the 1930s.
Now that federal funding is in place, work can continue without interruption on the Elkhorn Water Project.
Phase three of the Elkhorn system will extend county water to the Crumpler, Ashland, Worth, Rolfe and Gilliam communities, as well as the ATV resorts and related facilities currently serving the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in McDowell County.
Manchin said phase three of the project will provide quality and dependable potable water and fire protection services to approximately 50 businesses, including bed and breakfasts and private campgrounds.
Phase three of the water project will be matched with $1.6 million in state funds and is expected to create 85 jobs, retain 40 jobs and generate $4 million in private investment, according to Manchin’s office.
The federal funding award is another big win for McDowell County, and those families that are still dealing with water quantity and quality issues. Likewise, area businesses will benefit from the infrastructure upgrade, which also will help with ongoing economic development and tourism efforts in the region.
The McDowell County project is a prime example of a real infrastructure need that will enhance the lives of families who have been struggling without a safe and reliable source of drinking water. It’s a wise and appropriate use of federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
