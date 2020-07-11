First, here is the number: 4,017. Give or take a leap year or two, that equals the number of days since my July 2009 bypass surgery at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. Having just come in from another round of lawn mowing on a muggy, 85-degree day, it is almost like déjà vu all over again with the weather as it was in mid-June 11 years ago.
Then, as now, I got the third of three yards mowed and walked up the slope from the lower yard gate. No, come to think of it, today was different. Almost a dozen years ago, I rode the mower up past the barn to the utility building on the “other side” and then walked back. Now I ride around the road and pedal back along the highway on my trusty 52-year-old Schwinn 10 speed bicycle.
Hate to keep digressing here, but the bicycle has changed some, too. I got it in 1967 and then it was a 10-speed. The wear and tear of the years also took their toll on that faithful machine and so last year we took it down to the bike shop in Blacksburg and now with the derailleur (rear gear changer) replaced, it is now a 14-speed.
Back to the past from the future: as a I walked toward the house with sweat dripping, two things happened. First, there was a dull pain for a few seconds in my left arm. Irritating enough to rub my arm. Next came a crackling line of electricity across my chest, about like a very soft shock and within seconds my neck started feeling hollow as all the strength in my body just ebbed right down into the ground.
What seemed to take forever – actually less than a minute – was enough time for me to make it to the back step of the deck. I was able to sit there until my energy stabilized and then managed to get into the house and sit in the living room chair. Within half an hour I felt much better as I told my wife about my predicament.
On to my family doctor, Doc Shrader, the two of us went slowly and carefully. He did an EKG and with a worried look, told me it was “abnormal.” Now, anyone who knows me at all can tell you that I have been abnormal since day one but that time it was different. He showed me where one tell-tale line that should have been going up on the squiggly page was pointing down in each sequence – not good.
So, off to Kingsport for a stint of two with wife and daughter alongside. I made the decision for Tennessee based on its great reputation. Although I had no great reputation of my own, I felt like life was precious, especially when it had my name attached. The medical folks got me on the table and started the procedure of working that wire toward my heart but within seconds one said “We have to stop. You don’t need a stint – you need a bypass.” Uh-oh.
A few tests later, we were told that one artery was 99 percent blocked and a couple more were more than 90 percent clogged. Cholesterol had gotten me but it was not quite all the hot dogs and salami sandwiches. The doctor told me I had one of those livers that made too much cholesterol naturally and said it was kind of like my liver was trying to kill my heart.
My surgeon, Dr. Greenfield, was “the man” down there and I got him. He was General George Patton in scrubs, and a true blessing to have on my side. He explained the procedure and told me I did not have to have the surgery. He then calmly said if I didn’t, he would give me three weeks – probably less – and I would reach up into the cabinet for something and that would be it. There would be no need to call the rescue squad.
We scheduled the surgery right then. With many prayers, visits from friends and relatives, sweet comfort from the Riverside Community Church Youth Group and a special prayer from minister friend Shawn Boone and his wife, Amy, I felt better about things.
The night before the surgery I went to bed early and then came the decisive moment. Vision or not, still small voice, whatever you want to call it, I heard clearly “When you get back, tell people that you had the best doctor but that I guided his hand. Don’t say too much about religion – just tell them what I said and let it go at that. You understand what to do.”
On surgery day, with wife Lori, daughter Lori Anne, sister-in-law Marie, a special call on the way from my friend Gail Webb and with my buddy Rex Tester right there in the hospital for support, I was wheeled in. I was just as scared as you think I was of the surgery but completely calm about being OK after what I had been told the night before. It all worked and so here I am.
So the next time anybody tells you there is no God or that He is not on the job all the time, just have them call me.
As we wrestle with COVID-19, listen and look to good medical advice. Dr. Greenfield wore his mask, washed his hands and stayed exactly where he should have. It worked then and it will work now if we use common sense and have faith .
We all know who is truly in charge. Thank you, Lord.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
