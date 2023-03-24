Appalachian Power has announced plans for a major electric transmission system upgrade for McDowell and Buchanan counties. The project involves rebuilding about 11 miles of 138-kilovolt electric transmission line from Iaeger in McDowell County to Grundy in Buchanan County.
The project is of particular importance because the area in question has experienced multiple outages since 2015. The company says the planned improvements are necessary to ensure reliable electric service to customers and to maintain safety of the power line and the area’s electrical grid.
For those families who experience frequent power outages along the 11 mile, two-state stretch, news of the pending upgrade is certainly welcomed.
Those who may have questions, or concerns about the project, will have an opportunity to meet with Appalachian Power officials next month.
The project team plans to host two open houses in April for the community to learn more about the project and provide input.
The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mount View High School cafeteria in Welch. The second meeting will be held Wednesday, April 5, at the Twin Valley High School gymnasium in Pilgrim Knob, Va.
There will be no formal presentation at the two meetings, so attendees may come and go at any time during the two-hour events.
“The existing transmission line was built with wooden poles and is showing age-related wear,” said George Porter, an Appalachian Power spokesperson. “It’s important to upgrade this equipment with modern steel poles and structures to meet current electric safety standards and improve reliable electric service in the area.”
The project team is seeking community input on route options at select areas along the power line route to rebuild the line.
Though most of the line will be rebuilt in place, the company says there are deviations where a new right-of-way will be needed.
Residents who are unable to attend either of the two open houses can visit the project website and virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Sourwood-HalesBranch. The company says any affected landowners can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return with their feedback.
The project is in the early planning stages, and still requires approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The earliest construction would begin is 2025 and the work would take two years to finish with a 2027 completion date.
Having a modern and reinforced infrastructure grid here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia is important. The planned project will certainly benefit the two-state region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.