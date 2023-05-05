Motorists traveling along South College Avenue in Bluefield, Va., have been asking about an ongoing construction project that is visible from the main road.
The dirt moving effort has been underway for several weeks now on land that is directly adjacent to the former Magic Mart headquarters. But the construction project is not related to the former Ammar’s property.
What is being built at the site is the new Appalachian Power Hockman Pike substation.
Substations serve as electrical intersections converting power to voltage levels that are used for homes, businesses and industries. The 50,000-square-foot substation is being built on 14 acres of Appalachian power land that was previously developed. About a quarter mile of 138-kilovolt transmission is part of the project, according to the company.
Once finished the new substation will help to provide reliable electric service to residents in the area with fewer power interruptions.
“It’s a new 138-kilovolt substation,” George Porter, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, said last month. “In that area we had capacity issues as far as power, and adding the substation will provide residents with an additional power source. It won’t eliminate power outages, but we do believe this will provide us with fewer power interruptions.”
The new substation also will provide more electrical capacity for the Bluestone Industrial Park and other businesses to support economic development, the company says. It is designed to reduce the South Bluefield Substation’s electrical load, allowing it to provide additional capacity to the East River Mountain Tunnel on Interstate 77.
Construction on the new substation is expected to be completed by mid-November.
Here in the mountains, there is a critical need for modern and updated infrastructure. This includes roads, bridges, broadband and yes, even our transmission systems.
The new electric substation is designed to meet a need in our area, particularly given the frequency of power outages that local residents often experience.
Sometimes these outages are very brief with the lights simply flickering on and off for a few seconds. But sometimes they are longer as well, which can create an inconvenience, particularly at night.
It is our hope that the new substation, once it is operational, can help to reinforce and improve service.
