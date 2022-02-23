Electric bills ranging from $200, $300, $400, $500 or more have become a monthly occurrence for consumers in both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. According to officials with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia and Appalachian Power, these bills are generated by cold winter weather. Many homes rely on electricity for their heating, so consumption goes up when temperatures go down.
Another factor pushing higher electric bills is the regular increase in electric rates. Every year, the state Public Service Commission announces that power companies are requesting a rate increase to help them cover investments in infrastructure and maintenance costs. Public hearings are scheduled and announced to the public, and consumers are told that they can mail or email their comments to the PSC.
The hearings are conducted and the comments are received by the PSC, but without fail, the rate increases are granted. These increases come despite the fact that many of the region’s consumers are elderly people who are living on fixed incomes. Their utility bills keep getting more expensive, but their incomes stay fixed; and when these incomes are increased, they are rarely enough to meet all the costs of living.
Why are these requests for rate increases always granted? It’s as if the rate hikes are foregone conclusions that are rubber stamped by the PSC’s three-person executive review board. The complaints about expenses and the stress they are putting on households don’t seem to fit into the equation when the board decides whether electric rates can go up.
The PSC commissioners are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the state senate. They have staggered six-year terms.
How are these commissioners accountable to the public, the people who have to pay these higher electric bills, if they are appointed to their positions?
One way to make sure the PSC commissioners are accountable is to allow the public to vote directly for them rather than let the governor or other elected officials appoint them. As in any election, candidates for the PSC’s executive review board could share their qualifications with the voters and describe how they plan to consider the requests for rate hikes from power companies and other utilities.
It’s an idea that’s worth exploring. Maybe PSC commissioners wouldn’t be so quick to approve rate hikes if they had constituents – again, many of them living on fixed incomes – who are ready to hold them accountable when the next election arrives on the calendar. Having elected officials on the executive board instead of appointed ones could give consumers more of a say about how much they have to pay every month for electricity.
Yes, the cost of building and maintaining the power industry’s infrastructure and the infrastructure of other utilities like water and natural gas keeps increasing, but having to work harder to justify rate increases instead of knowing that the state PSC will always approve their requests could help insure that they are being cost conscious when making decisions about expanding or maintaining infrastructure.
The public should have more of a say about whether power producers and other utilities can have rate increases every time they request them. Electing PSC commissioners instead of allowing the governor to appoint them could give consumers a stronger voice when rate increases are proposed.
