West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner wants to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat in the Mountain State.
Warner, a Republican, recently introduced his “See Something, Text Something” election security campaign, which will allow voters to use a cell phone to report suspected voting irregularities at the polls.
“On one hand, the easy-to-use text to report technology will encourage people to report possible election fraud, while on the other, the accessibility and speed of the ability to report will deter offenders from engaging in errant behavior,” Warner said. “With investigators situated around the state, the immediate transfer of information will allow them to get to work quickly.”
Warner says all complaints that are received through the new system are confidential and will be sent directly to the Secretary of State Investigations Division. He believes the general public can play a vital role in helping to keep future elections fair and secure.
Most logical citizens support measures aimed at ensuring election security.
Of course, it should be noted that recent elections in West Virginia have gone fairly smoothly.
Locally, Mercer County has seen very few election problems in recent years, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye.
Even during the contentious 2020 presidential election, Moye said only two issues surfaced in Mercer County. They involved two people who may have voted twice. Moye said both incidents are being investigated.
“Other than that, we get a lot of false alarms,” Moye said, when people think they saw something but there was nothing to it.
It’s good to hear that our local elections have been running smoothly.
Still, there is no harm in allowing citizens who see suspected fraud to report that information. And doing so by text message is both quick and efficient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.