Some people have it. Some don’t.
Aunt Ebb, for example, did not have a talent for delivering bad news. Not at all.
The words were delivered bluntly, matter-of-factly, with no nuances, no building of drama. She just blurted it right out.
My mother, on the other hand, was a master at delivering bad news.
Case in point.
As soon as I answered the phone one day years ago, I knew something was wrong.
That’s because the first thing I heard was her mutter my name, “Charles Jr.,” very quietly and almost solemnly. That’s what she called me when bad news was on the way.
On this call, I realized quickly, though, it was not a death. The severity of the news dictated how long the pause would be after she said my name, with reporting a death a very long pause and accompanied by sobs, very controlled sobs, which did not happen with this call.
If Uncle Lin cut off a toe with the lawnmower, which I think he did one time to get out of mowing, the pause would be fairly short. After all, you have ten toes. Losing one is bad news, but, well, not all that bad.
With a death, of course, the pause would be extremely long, with sobs thrown in for effect, building anticipation. Again, she would be truly grieving, but she still had to do her job.
Her drama was so effective I’m sure she could have taught a class on the art of delivering bad news.
Now don’t get me wrong. She was always appropriately and genuinely sorry if she heard bad news, and often would be upset. She had a big heart.
But when it came to telling others, she could change gears quickly and go to work on spreading the news, kind of like a doctor who must treat a family member in an emergency. He or she may be upset at first, but then would switch to a mindset of getting the job done, and doing it well.
Of course, to do it well was all about building anticipation. Many people complained about this. But not me.
I like suspense. I love Alfred Hitchcock movies. My mother relaying bad news always reminded me of a Hitchcock movie, and by the time the action came, I would be wound up with excitement and ready for it.
On this call, she waited long enough to indicate it was at least fairly bad news, so as the wait grew I knew the news was getting worse and worse.
Then she cleared her throat like she was choked up. No tears, no sobs, just a throat clearing, which told me the news was probably not related to anyone being seriously injured.
I also knew the throat-clearing was a cue to ask: What happened? The more enthusiasm and emotion I could inject into the question, the better, because I knew on the other phone was a woman who fed off that excitement and would be ready to create as much drama as possible.
Another silence, but this was always much shorter, and, as usual, she initially only said the name of the person involved in the bad news.
“Cousin Teddy.”
Of course, by this time I knew Cousin Teddy was not dead and certainly not badly injured. So I was really curious about what had happened. But I decided this time to wait her out and see how long it would take her to respond if I said nothing.
With a little choking up again she finally said, “He got thrown in the jailhouse last night.” Then a slight sob, timed perfectly, followed by the details.
She let loose with how it’s the first time anyone in the family had managed to get themselves thrown into the hoosegow, how embarrassing it was, and how the family’s reputation was in the outhouse forever.
I don’t know how long she talked and I hated to interrupt her obvious rapport with the story telling, but I did finally ask the obvious question: What did he do?
Another short pause. “He got caught drinking and driving,” she said, and had to spend the night in jail.
The one mistake that Cousin Teddy made in his life was, I guess, historic in her mind. Yes, drinking and driving was a serious offense. But I suspect other members of the family had probably done a whole lot worse. They just didn’t get caught.
Even when she called and I had already heard the news, I didn’t say anything.
I did not have the heart to deprive her of using her talents.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.