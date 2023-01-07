The haircut, first of the New Year, should be completed by now, and a host of silver hair is lying on the barber shop floor. Someone suggested I should try one of those Mediterranean formulas on my topknot but I really do not know if that formula would make me look as if I am from Greece. Is it politically incorrect or rude to ask just what someone from Greece is supposed to look like? At any rate, I think I will just attempt to keep up my appearance as someone from Abb’s Valley. It is easier and will not involve stopping at every mirror to see if my “look” is OK.
A list of 55 resolutions to try for 2023 — not New Year’s resolutions — caught my eye and being content with the way one looks was at the top of the list. Modesty aside, my looks have always suited me, anyway. I have known for many years that in the casting for Beauty and the Beast, I would never qualify for the lead role.
People all through COVID reminded me that when I wore a mask, I did two favors for others. For years, it was easy enough to joke (and make people believe I was joking, whether or not I was) that I saved time all year because I wear my Halloween mask the other 364 days. Like Abraham Lincoln, I would say to anybody who calls me two-faced, that if I had another one I would certainly put it on!
Another one I do not worry too much about as January marches on is the resolution to check my e-mail once a day. That’s easy enough where we live for two reasons. For one, no matter who we ask or call or plead with, there is no cell phone tower anywhere around. They have it in Richlands, Tazewell and Bluefield but it is beginning to look like upper Abb’s Valley is going to make a bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the last place in Virginia to have a cell phone tower close enough to actually work. Secondly, our computer is on a plan where the Internet is connected to it somehow and the electricity must work in some fashion. When the power flickers there is no ‘Net and no phone, either.
For most of the year, that can be a real inconvenience but I always pray for a little bad weather in late fall or whenever the Medicare renewal period comes around. You may know this, but there is no end to the telephone calls when that happens. Just how all of these people get my number remains a mystery. So many do, though, that I often fear the ringer inside the phone will simply wear out from constant use.
The calls come from all over, from Idaho, Louisiana, Oregon, Georgia — you name it. Makes me feel a lot like a geography teacher by the time the blessed date in December when the enrollment is finally over and the phone goes back to being silent for days at a time.
On a serious note, many people plan to read a book per month and that seems to be a great idea for an old-fashioned guy who does not have a Kindle or whatever that e-book device is called. No doubt it is wonderful but nothing compares to having a cover with pages inside firmly cradled in one’s hands.
Books have taken me on so many magic carpet rides…reminds me of the saying, “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies.” So true. As a teacher, I am always in the middle of some text. My classes have read a couple of books apiece during first semester and we hope to equal that before graduation. Trying to choose selections that will actually be read is never easy, although there are certain ones which should always be on the list to prepare the scholars for the next level. An educator does have to be careful, of course, to keep in mind the old saw that “A classic is a book which people praise and don’t read.”
At present — not counting the ones we are working on in school — I have about four selections I am alternating. One is called “Cobb” a thorough biography about the driven, fiery Ty Cobb who blazed a wickedly prejudiced and tremendously talented path through major league baseball in the early 20th century. Another is a study of Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden,” which surprisingly I think I enjoy as much as anything I have seen recently. I found a bargain book called “An Unfinished Life” which is a several-hundred-pages-long study of the late John F. Kennedy. I blush with shame to confess that I hope it does not end up being “An Unfinished Book” but do believe I will work my way through.
The favorite is “The Greater Journey: Americans in Paris” by the late David McCullough. He is so gifted that I submit if he had written phone books they would still be in use.
Here we are at the last paragraph and I have only mentioned about three of those resolutions. Oh, well, that is what February and all the rest of the months are for. I think I will take the advice of Yogi Berra, who said, “If you don’t plan where you are going, you will end up someplace else.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
