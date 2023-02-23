A Virginia State Trooper young enough to be my son once shouted in my face. He thought I had ignored his instructions to stay way from the East River Mountain Tunnel entrance during a fire, but I wasn't there when he told other media to stay clear. In another instance, a convicted murderer said he thought there was something wrong with me after I took his picture. I've stood for hours with other reporters in freezing cold or pouring rain just to get an interview lasting a minute.
Yes, journalism isn't the easiest job, but then I tried the teaching profession.
It made reporting look like a vacation.
After laboring through teacher education at Concord University and doing my time as an observer, I became an English composition teacher at Henry County, Va. Well, I quickly learned that my students thought a text message was a long composition. They were horrified when I told them that a short composition was four pages long, not two. The standard essay was 10 to 15 pages long.
Preparing lesson plans, doing paperwork and doing continuing education became a real grind for me. I spent most of my weekends correcting papers and preparing new lessons. I also had bus duty and hall duty. I joined in preparing students for all-important standard testing.
The biggest challenge was what was called "classroom management." I had to manage kids who basically knew they could get away with almost anything. The worst you could threaten them with was a three-day suspension, and they considered that a vacation. We had to let them make up their classwork so they wouldn't fall behind.
Veteran teachers told me that in the past, a three-day suspension was effective because kids wouldn't be allowed to make up their assignments, so they faced the embarrassment of being made to repeat a grade while their friends advanced. Thanks to standardized testing, that shame no longer loomed over them. As many students as possible had to be nursed through that standardized test.
I came away questioning the value of standardized testing. A good friend of mine said she was seeing the "businessman mentality" when standardized testing was introduced. Basically, lawmakers with no teaching experience thought students were like washing machines and other products that can be tested once they roll off the assembly line. Well, I can testify that kids are a lot more complicated than washers or driers.
Some parents were helpful while others were not. I spoke to a grandmother about her grandson's behavior in class, and she advised me not to "irritate him." While I was observing a middle school class, a principal told me that in the past, parents automatically took the side of their child's teacher and the administration if that child misbehaved in class. He told me that instead of support, he was seeing an attitude he had dubbed "my child, right or wrong."
After a year and a half of this atmosphere, I returned to reporting and the world of fires and murder trials. With those classroom experiences came a greater admiration for the work teachers do every day.
We had a story Wednesday about the national teacher shortage that described why many teachers are leaving the profession and new recruits are reluctant to sign up. They're facing all the issues I had faced when I was in the classroom. As a result, I admire the teachers who are staying on the job even more. I'd rather deal with a convicted murderer flashing obscene gestures while I'm trying to get a picture or being at a crash scene while tractor-trailers are roaring by only a few feet away than deal with an unruly student.
Teachers deserve our respect because they are willing to stick with a challenging job that fewer people are willing to tackle. I'm hoping the issues that are creating vacancies in our schools will be addressed so talented people seek out a teaching profession instead of avoiding one.
