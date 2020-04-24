Yet another scam is circulating across the region. This one is tied to the stimulus funding check that most Americans will receive.
As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, most Americans are getting a one-time check totaling $1,200, and couples will receive $2,400. Most West Virginians will receive their stimulus check automatically. The federal government is sending the payment to those eligible via direct deposit in a manner consistent with the taxpayer’s federal refund for tax year 2019 or 2018.
Many have already received this payment through direct deposit, while others will be getting an actual check in the mail sometime between now and May.
However, there has been some confusion regarding what, if anything, area residents have to do to receive a check. And scammers are trying to take advantage of that confusion.
Phone calls, emails and text messages from scammers are now targeting West Virginians, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Thieves are falsely telling people they must first provide their bank account, Social Security number or other personally identifiable information to receive the checks.
“Let me be clear. You do not need to provide information to any third party in order to get your $1,200 or anything else you’re supposed to receive under the CARES Act,” Morrisey said. “Whether you’re talking about the $1,200 or the Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, make sure you follow only the guidance from our office or the federal government because the scammers only want to steal from you.”
Morrisey is reminding area residents to never open an unsolicited email, take a phone call from an unfamiliar number or respond to text messages from unknown parties.
We aren’t surprised to hear about this latest scheme. Scammers have been working overtime since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to try to trick unsuspecting citizens out of their checking, banking and credit card information.
Area residents must remain vigilant and on alert for such fraudulent schemes.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam during the coronavirus pandemic is urged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
