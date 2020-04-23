Residents of Southwest Virginia will have to practice social distancing for a bit longer. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has extended an executive order that, among other things, keeps non-essential businesses closed until May 8.
Northam’s original order was set to expire on Thursday. It has now been extended through May 9. The executive order mandates social distancing and prohibits all public and private in-person gatherings of 10 or more people. It also mandates the continued closure of all non-essential businesses, including indoor dining and entertainment venues.
Northam’s current “stay-at-home” order also remains in effect until June 10.
Northam, a Democrat, says there is no way at this point to know when things can return to normal. His comments are in contrast to President Donald Trump, who is pushing to reopen parts of the country at an earlier date.
Northam says masks and social distancing will most likely be a part of the new normal in Virginia even after orders are lifted and may last for several months.
As a state-line community, our biggest concern at the moment appears to be the lack of communication between Northam and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican.
In fact, during one of his virtual press briefings last week, Northam boasted of communications with neighboring governors in Maryland and North Carolina on a plan about when businesses in border communities can start reopening. But Northam made no mention of communications with Justice and neighboring West Virginia.
Is Northam not communicating with West Virginia?
If the two governors aren’t talking, and if rules are relaxed or changed at different times, it could get a little confusing for those of us who cross the state line border on a daily basis.
Historically, the governors of West Virginia and Virginia have actively communicated and worked together. For example, Joe Manchin and Tim Kaine worked together very closely when they were the governors of West Virginia and Virginia. And that tradition had continued with different governors over the years.
Just because Northam is a Democrat, and Justice is a Republican, it doesn’t mean the two governors shouldn’t be actively communicating and working together. In fact, communications between neighboring governors is absolutely critical during a state of emergency. And politics should not be a factor during a pandemic.
Everyone, regardless of their political party affiliation, should be working together toward the common good. And this includes the economic recovery of the two Virginias.
We expect to see the two states working together, particularly on plans to reopen the economy.
If Northam and Justice are not talking during this crisis, and are not coordinating together on the reopening plans for their respective states, then that is a significant problem.
