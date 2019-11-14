Now that it is mid-November, the traditional ATV riding season here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia is winding down. But plenty of ATV tourists, including those who enjoy riding the trails in the snow, will still be making the trek to our region to tackle the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and neighboring Spearhead Trail systems.
After topping 50,000 trail permit sales in 2019, the Hatfield-McCoy system is currently clocking in at more than 53,000 permits for 2019, which is another new record for the trail. And Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, is still hoping to exceed 55,000 permit sales by the year’s end. That would be another new record for the Hatfield-McCoy system.
Lusk says another month of sales is left, so it is entirely possible that the authority may top the 55,000 figure. He notes that October is the second busiest month of the year for the trail system, second only to April.
“We have had a great fall and are looking forward to a busy rest of the year,” Lusk said, pointing to the growing number of ATV riders who tackle the trails in the snow. “The riding season is getting longer. We are seeing riders in the snow.”
Lusk says UTVs, which are often enclosed and heated, are popular in the snow. Given the growing popularity of ATV snow tourism, it is entirely possible that the trail system will top 55,000 permits by the year’s end.
We hope to see another record set. The more ATV riders who travel to our region each season, the better.
