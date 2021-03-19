With at least 15 states, including West Virginia, now reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the next few weeks could be critical in determining whether or not the region will see another surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
So far 119 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Mercer County, a troubling number that is far too high.
The good news is that of Thursday afternoon, approximately 29.7 percent of Mercer County’s population had received at least one vaccine shot, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots to achieve maximum immunity. The new Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, but we don’t know how many — if any— Johnson and Johnson shots have been administered locally so far.
What we also don’t know is how many active virus cases there are in Mercer County, or how many new cases are being reported on a daily basis. That’s because the Mercer County Health Department hasn’t provided this information to the public or the Daily Telegraph since March 7.
On March 7, the health department was reporting 253 active coronavirus cases. Now that 13 days have passed, we would imagine — or at least hope — that the majority of those 253 individuals have since recovered from the virus. But without a daily update from the health department, anything we say at this point would simply be speculative at best.
So where do we stand today in terms of active cases?
Also, how many new virus cases have been confirmed in Mercer County since March 7? Once again, we don’t know because that information hasn’t been released by the health department.
Without that data, all we have to go by is hospitalizations and deaths. And thankfully, no new deaths have been reported in Mercer County since March 14.
During his virtual pandemic briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice urged residents of the Mountain State to be cautious. He said the number of active virus cases in West Virginia is up slightly, along with hospitalizations. Justice said the number of virus patients in intensive care units also increased from 50 on Monday to 70 on Wednesday.
Justice is correct. We all need to be cautious. That includes wearing our masks and observing social distancing rules. The pandemic is not over. Nor has herd immunity been achieved. And the more contagious variants are still a threat.
However, until the Mercer County Health Department resumes its practice of providing a daily tally of active and new virus cases, we can’t provide an accurate and local snapshot of the pandemic to our readers who have a right to know whether virus cases are down or up.
Surely someone at the health department is keeping a daily tally of new and active virus cases. Right?
This information needs to be provided on a daily basis without interruption.
The public has a right to know.
