Welcome 2020! Following a year of hope and stability in the coalfield counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, optimism for the new year is unusually high.
In fact, the region is rolling into 2020 with momentum.
Intuit, and its employment partner Alorica, are entering their second year of operations here in Bluefield. The two companies ended 2019 with about 70 employees working at Intuit’s temporary location, the old AAA Travel building on Commerce Street in downtown Bluefield. That number will certainly grow in 2020. The company plans to expand its workforce and gradually hire up to 500 people in Bluefield.
The Summit Bank building in downtown Bluefield, which is currently being renovated for Intuit, will soon become the permanent home for Intuit and Alorica. Intuit’s Innovation Lab for entrepreneurship, a key component of the downtown prosperity hub, also will likely move closer to fruition in the new year.
Having Intuit in Bluefield is huge. The nationally recognized company produces TurboTax, a consumer tax preparation application, the accounting program QuickBooks, Mint, professional tax solutions ProConnect Tax Online, ProSeries and other payroll products. The local employees working at the downtown site are currently being trained as Mint and QuickBook agents.
The year 2019 also marked a new ridership record along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system, with 53,000 permits being sold for the trail system. Tickets for the 2020 riding season are now sale, and the new year will mark the 20th anniversary of the off-road ATV trail system.
A number of events and activities are being planned by the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority in the new year to help celebrate this exciting milestone.
Also looming large is an expected decision in 2020 by Dominion Energy on its proposed hydroelectric pump station project. Tazewell County is the only site under consideration for this large-scale development. If Dominion Energy decides to develop the pump station along the 2,600 acres of land it owns on East River Mountain, the economic impact upon the region would be significant.
It would create 2,000 temporary construction jobs over a seven to 10-year period, and pump millions in new tax revenue into the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia.
According to a report released by the Richmond-based Chmura Economics & Analytics, the proposed power station would bring about $320 million annually in economic benefits to the region during construction, $37 million a year after completion as well as about $12 million a year in tax revenue for local governments in Southwest Virginia, with Tazewell County getting the lion’s share, about $2.5 million a year.
So the project, if it is green lighted by Dominion, would be an economic game changer for the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia.
Construction also is expected to begin this year on the long-awaited development effort along Exit 1 of Interstate 77 in Bluefield. Once completed, the $2 million project will create concrete pads for development along the heavily-traveled interstate corridor. By having sites with appropriate utilities ready for development, the hope is that prospective businesses and retail establishments will set up shop to serve interstate travelers at Exit 1.
“You are going to see flat space out there with a sign that says, ‘Will build to suit.’” City Manager Dane Rideout told the Daily Telegraph last month.
Of course, we also hope to hear about other job creation and economic development initiatives for the region in the weeks and months ahead. So we have much to be excited about in 2020.
The future is looking brighter, and that is something everyone can be happy about.
Today, we celebrate the start of a new year. It is an opportunity for a new beginning. A chance to better our neighborhoods, communities, states and nation.
Happy New Year!
