It’s finally time to restart the region’s ATV tourism engine. After weeks of waiting, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail will reopen Thursday, just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
The long holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of riding season here in the mountains.
Coming off of a record ridership year in 2019, expectations for 2020 were unusually high. Of course, no one expected a global pandemic, and a near total shutdown of the U.S. economy.
But as we reopen West Virginia for business, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail must also reopen. And the region must once again extend a warm welcome to ATV riders from across the country.
Will things be completely normal on the trail? Not exactly. But is anything really normal anymore?
As we adjust to our new normal in life, visitors to the trail system in Mercer and McDowell counties should expect a few changes as well. For example, anyone who may be displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, including a temperature of 100 degrees or more, won’t be allowed to enter the trail. But that’s to be expected.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail also will be monitored closely by state officials for any other issues that may come up.
“Anyone who is coming to our trails, we expect you to respect us and our people who are here,” Justice said last week. “Protect yourself and protect us.”
Getting back on the trails will be a welcomed distraction for many. And it’s a great way to practice social distancing.
It may take a few more weeks, but with time things will eventually get back to normal.
We know it has been a difficult couple of months for everyone. At this point, we probably all need a vacation.
It is also important to note that we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail this year. So it is going to be an extra special year for all involved, including the riders, lodging operators and trail authority.
Mercer County is the southern gateway for the trail system with the Pocahontas Trail near Bramwell being the first Hatfield-McCoy system many visitors to the region will ride.
For all of the returning ATV tourists we simply say ‘welcome back.’ You have been missed.
Let the good times roll — again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.