Sometimes actions are louder than words. Consider the recent 134-mile trek from Welch to Charleston undertaken on foot by Wyoming County Circuit Clerk David “Bugs” Stover.
Stover used his 134-mile walk to bring attention to the need to complete the Coalfields Expressway project in Wyoming and McDowell counties.
“I feel pretty good all things considered,” Stover told the Register-Herald in Beckley on Sept. 10 after completing his walk from Welch to Charleston in just over a week. “I actually feel better than I did when I finished my first walk to Charleston 13 years ago.”
When finished, the 62-mile four-lane will traverse McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in West Virginia, with another 51 miles in Virginia, from Pound, in Wise County, through Dickenson and Buchanan counties.
Stover met with Gov. Jim Justice in the governor’s mansion, along with Department of Highways Commissioner Byrd White and deputy highway commissioner Jimmy Wriston, along with Bray Cary, the governor’s senior advisor.
“The meeting lasted a little over an hour,” Stover said. “I left encouraged over the answers to questions I, and others, have been asking.”
Leaders in both McDowell and Wyoming counties understand the importance of completing projects like the Coalfields Expressway and the King Coal Highway. But they also understand the challenges ahead.
For example, state funding for the highway directors of both roads have expired, and lawmakers have yet to re-allocate funding. Mike Mitchem retired as the director of the King Coal Highway Authority in 2018 due to a lack of funding, and Richard Browning retired from the Coalfields Expressway Authority earlier this year after stretching the remaining state funding as far as it would go.
Complicating matters is the lack of new federal dollars coming out of Washington for these future four-lane highway corridors. And lawmakers in Washington, who are bitterly divided along partisan lines, seemingly can’t agree upon anything anymore. When was the last time one of our elected leaders in Washington announced funding for the King Coal Highway or the Coalfields Expressway?
In fact, it took the passage of the Roads to Prosperity bond referendum by Mountain State voters in late 2018 to get sections of the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway back under construction. But no additional funding is currently allocated for additional work once those two contracts are completed.
The volunteer members of the Coalfields Expressway Authority board and King Coal Highway Authority board are doing what they can. But without additional state or federal funding in place, they face an uphill challenge.
That’s why it is so important to keep these projects on the radar our elected leaders, both on the state and federal level.
Kudos to Stover for making a stand (or, more specifically, a long walk) in support of the Coalfields Expressway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.