Although West Virginia’s primary election has been postponed until June 9, the impact on area voters should be minimal. Absentee voting is still the best and safest way to cast a ballot, at least for the time being. And area residents who wish to vote absentee can still request a ballot by mail now.
County clerks have been taking applications for absentee ballots, and there are plans to mail additional postcard absentee applications to West Virginia’s registered voters, according to Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye.
Gov. Jim Justice announced earlier month that he was postponing the state’s May 12 primary until June 9 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Justice and Secretary of State Mac Warner postponed the primary in the hope that the pandemic will slow by June and allow more people to cast ballots in person at their regular polling places.
Of course, no one knows what the future will bring in these uncertain times. While we hope the pandemic will have run its course by June, this crisis also could linger into the summer months.
That’s why casting an absentee ballot is probably the best course of action, at least for now.
In fact, a majority of the state’s county clerks are urging the governor to have an absentee-only election, Moye said.
“We were wanting that as a group,” Moye said of absentee balloting. “We thought that would be sufficient to have no in-person voting. That way, the risk is minimized because they already relaxed the law to account for that to make it OK; and every registered voter would have gotten an application and you still may. We were in the process of doing a mass mailing to every registered voter; that was an application to order an absentee ballot.”
In Union, Monroe County Clerk Donald J. Evans also supports using only absentee voting for the primary election.
“It keeps the contact down between voters and poll workers,” Evans said of absentee voting. “You vote your ballot inside your own home, and we can wear the appropriate equipment and such, and make it as safe as we can get.”
The postponement will give the clerk’s office more time to prepare for the election without jeopardizing people, McDowell County Clerk Don Hicks said. However, Hicks warns that doing the election only by absentee vote could present problems such as ballots getting lost or delayed in the mail. Hicks said some voters simply prefer to cast their ballots in person.
Some are also worried about the possibility of voter fraud occurring if a majority of ballots are cast by mail.
It is our hope that most voters will still be able to cast a poll at their normal polling precincts come June 9. That would be the best outcome. But right now, no one can say with 100 percent certainty that it will be safe to have large crowds voting together at polling precincts this June.
So absentee voting is certainly a good option to consider at the moment, particularly for senior citizens and others who are considered high-risk due to chronic health conditions.
We still encourage everyone to vote, and this is a great way to do so for now.
