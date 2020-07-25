Last week, 55 members of the West Virginia House of Delegates signed and forwarded a letter to Gov. Jim Justice asking him to call a special legislative session to address the coronavirus pandemic.
Like the members of the ‘People’s House,’ as it is often referred to, we agree with House members that four months is an inordinate amount of time for one person to take the lead on how a global pandemic is playing out in The Mountain State.
Lawmakers thanked Justice for establishing a team of “some of the smartest experts in our state” to help maneuver all of the chaotic uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, while at the same time saying the governor has acted with broad “unilateral authority” since March 16 when he declared a state of emergency.
Like the lawmakers, we believe that more than one person should be in charge of deciding how $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funds the state received should be spent.
“Quite frankly, it has been far too long for you to serve in a role that many have begun to describe as dictatorial. Neither you nor anyone else in your administration should be operating under the false belief that you (or anybody else) should possess sole authority when it comes to spending $1.25 billion dollars of taxpayer money and, further, making decisions that affect every individual and business in the state,” states the letter.
Justice himself has said many times that the “virus is not going away soon,” as the lawmakers point out in the letter. They go on to say that “Failure to have legislative input for such an extraordinary amount of time is unacceptable to not just us, but also, to the citizens we represent.”
Lawmakers go on to state that waiting until the regular legislative session to convene in February 2021 is too long and that constituents in their counties have been raising concerns about not having their voices heard.
“We are hearing from local government leaders, educators and small businesses in our communities, health care workers, concerned senior citizens and children faced with uncertainty. Some of those voices are not being heard, and we want their concerns to be addressed in the state’s response to this pandemic,” the letter said.
We agree that lawmakers and existing legislative committees should be thoroughly examining all the issues facing West Virginia, receive public input and then craft policies to address those issues and needs.
“By this letter we are extending you the courtesy of requesting that you call the Legislature into extraordinary session to allow us to help develop a comprehensive pandemic response plan for our state including, but not limited to, deciding the appropriate manner in which any federal funding should be spent to ensure that every penny of it benefits the people of West Virginia,” the letter continues.
Lawmakers finish the letter by stating that if they do not receive any indication that the Legislature will not be called into an extraordinary session, they will work to make it happen themselves using existing state law.
“...we will make whatever efforts we can to reach the 60 percent threshold in both the House of Delegates and the State Senate to call ourselves into session and perform the work that is necessary for this state and her citizens to navigate this long-lasting and unprecedented pandemic.”
We support the lawmakers’ request and hope Justice will listen and call them back to Charleston.
— The Times West Virginian
