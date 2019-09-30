New pet owners need to be fully aware of the responsibilities they accept when they bring a pet into their homes. That responsibility involves getting pets spayed or neutered, which in return helps to reduce the number of stray dogs and cats.
Besides a reduced population, other benefits include healthier, less aggressive animals and less roaming and looking for mates. Of course, we do understand that not everyone may be able to afford such a practice for their pet. That’s why we applaud recent efforts by the Mercer County Humane Society to help with that challenge.
The agency confirmed last week that a new voucher program offering low-cost spaying and neutering has provided the procedures to more than 1,300 dogs and cats, preventing the birth of thousands of unwanted puppies and kittens in our area.
The Mercer County Humane Society was able to provide low-cost spay/neuter assistance with a West Virginia Department of Agriculture grant it received last April, according to Kim Bay, the society’s president.
The society has stopped issuing vouchers at this time, but it plans to resume the program in February 2020 when more funding becomes available, Bay said.
“We are proud to take a step in the right direction to help protect our community and have a direct impact on the number of unwanted puppy and kitten births,” Bay said.
Vouchers with expiration dates of Oct. 31 are still pending.
The Mercer County Humane Society used its own money when it started issuing low-cost vouchers last February, then the society started using state grant money.
“We started before we got the grant and we used our own money for that,” Bay said. “We can apply for the grant again in March (2020) and last year, that’s what we did, and we didn’t hear we had received it until April. We will start back in February (2020) using our money that we have set aside.”
The spay/neuter voucher program’s goal is to reduce the area’s homeless pet population. The Mercer County Animal Shelter stays full of dogs and cats since it takes in about 2,000 pets a year.
We are pleased to hear that the voucher program has allowed for procedures to more than 1,300 dogs and cats.
This will help in reducing the number of unwanted litters that come into the shelter and the region’s independent rescue groups. We must all realize that animal problems in the region will not subside until we cultivate a culture of responsible pet ownership. Unspayed female dogs should not be giving births to litters twice a year.
That’s why we look forward to a resumption of this important program come next February.
