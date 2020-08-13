Given the recent surge in new coronavirus cases across the deep south coalfield counties, there is a growing concern about how the pandemic could effect the upcoming presidential election this fall.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is hoping to alleviate those concerns expressed by some voters about their ability to cast a ballot during the November general election. He announced Monday that all voters in the Mountain State will have an option to cast an absentee ballot by mail.
Warner, a Republican, said residents can begin the process of requesting an absentee ballot by mail now by contacting their local county clerk’s office. On Sept. 18, postage-prepaid absentee ballots will start going in the mail to voters whose applications are approved by their county clerks.
Voters can request an absentee ballot in many ways, according to Warner. He says the quickest, most efficient, and most accurate option is online through the absentee ballot request portal at GoVoteWV.com. Online absentee applications go directly to county clerks and eliminate wait time, uncertainty, and errors stemming from increased absentee application volume or postal service disruptions and mistakes.
“Go online or call your county clerk to request an absentee ballot,” Warner said. “It really is that easy.”
The online application portal allows voters to complete the absentee request form electronically on their computer, tablet, or smartphone and signing in their own handwriting using a touch screen or a computer mouse. Voters can track the status of their absentee ballot at any time at GoVoteWV.com.
“West Virginia voters should never have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Warner said. “Let me be very clear. Any voter concerned about their health and safety because of COVID-19 will have the option to vote by absentee ballot.”
Warner said voters can apply for an absentee ballot using the “illness, injury or other medical reasons which keeps me confined” as the excuse for completing the application.
While some are concerned about the potential for voter fraud when ballots are cast by mail, Stuart and a coalition of law-enforcement partners, including members of the newly organized West Virginia Election Fraud Task Force and other state officials, are taking proactive steps to prevent fraud and to ensure that all votes cast by mail this fall will be protected and counted.
That’s good to know, and should actively discourage any would be fraudster from attempting to steal, harvest or manipulate absentee ballots.
A lot can happen between now and November. If we get lucky, maybe the pandemic will begin winding down in West Virginia by the time the general election arrives. Or a worst-case scenario could involve a second wave of the COVID-19 virus combined with the onset of regular, seasonal flu.
At this point, it is still too early to say. But knowing that all residents of the Mountain State will have the option to vote absentee by mail — if needed — is certainly helpful.
