One of the main concerns associated with conducting West Virginia’s June 9 primary election through absentee balloting only is the potential for voter fraud.
Gov. Jim Justice is vowing to proceed with in-person polling precinct voting on June 9. But, in all reality, many who are worried about the virus will still likely vote absentee by mail.
With the recent announcement of the formation of the West Virginia Election Fraud Task Force, state officials are taking proactive steps to prevent fraud and to ensure that all votes cast by mail will be protected and counted.
According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, the use of absentee ballots could present additional opportunities for voter fraud during an election. While every voter in West Virginia qualifies for an absentee ballot for the primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic, state officials remain hopeful that area residents will still be able to cast a ballot at their regular polling precinct come June 9.
Of course, there is still a question of whether it will be safe to have large groups of people gathered together at polling precincts on June 9. That’s why absentee ballots are being promoted by area county clerks as a safe option for voters right now.
Ensuring that there will be no fraud or tampering with ballots cast by mail is the goal of the new task force. United States Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia and United States Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia are leading the West Virginia Election Fraud Task Force. The stated goal of the group is to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the June primary election. It is being led by Assistant United States Attorneys from both the Southern and Northern Districts of West Virginia, Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and investigators from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
“Free and fair elections are the foundations of liberty and freedom,” Stuart said in a prepared statement. “Election fraud has always been a priority for the Department of Justice. This year, with the national emergency related to coronavirus and the increase in social distancing, social media, absentee voting and mail in ballots, it is more important than ever that we use every resource available to ensure that every vote is counted and every vote is legitimate. I look forward to working with the Election Fraud Task Force and U.S. Attorney Powell on this important effort.”
A task force press release said federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.
We know some have expressed concerns about the potential for fraud if a majority of ballots in the June 9 primary are cast by mail. However, having the task force actively overseeing the election process should help in discouraging fraudsters from stealing or attempting to manipulate absentee ballots.
It is still our hope that voters who prefer to cast a ballot in person at their normal polling precincts will be able to safely do so come June 9.
In another few weeks, we should have a better idea about the likelihood of that happening.
