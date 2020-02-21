From the so-called Vexit discussion to talk of the formation of a community militia, residents of Southwest Virginia certainly have not been shy in recent weeks when it comes to expressing their discontent for the agenda of the new Democratic majority in Richmond.
New gun-control laws sought by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, also a Democrat, have been a focal point of anger for many. The gun control debate also has prompted counties across the state, as well as in neighboring southern West Virginia, to adopt so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions.
In reference to these concerns, some point to the growing disconnect between the values of families in rural communities and the progressive ideas advocated by those lawmakers representing the population centers of Northern Virginia.
According to Senator Ben Chafin, R-Russell, voters in the deep south counties aren’t fond of Democratic proposals like issuing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants and forcing non-union members to pay union dues. Chafin’s 38th Senatorial District includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell, and Tazewell counties, the cities of Norton and Radford, and portions of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.
Chafin says the Democratic Party’s most liberal members are driving the current legislative agenda in Richmond, where Democrats now control the House, Senate and governor’s mansion.
“That can be seen not only in the far-left agenda being promoted by the Democrats, but also in the shift toward Northern Virginians leading the key committees that consider and shape legislation in the Senate,” Chafin said last week. “Northern Virginians chair six of the Senate’s 11 standing committees. That marks a dramatic shift from last year, when Republicans were in the majority and committee chairmen represented areas across Virginia. While that geographical shift may not determine the outcome of every issue before this year’s session, it does demonstrate a profound difference in the perspective of those driving the agenda. So as you continue to read headlines about Virginia’s General Assembly approving legislation that sounds more suitable for California, you should probably look to the area surrounding Washington, D.C. for an explanation.”
Those population centers in Northern Virginia tend to vote heavily Democratic. Thus, Democrats were able to flip enough seats last November to capture majority control of both the House and Senate.
But does that mean voters in Southwest Virginia no longer have a voice? Absolutely not.
While we had no control over which candidate was elected to which Northern Virginia legislative district last November, it is important to remember that every vote counts — across the entire state — when a governor, U.S. Senator and U.S. Congressman is elected. Governors are currently elected to only a single term in Virginia, and Northam’s seat is up again in November 2021.
Candidates are already announcing for the 2021 gubernatorial contest. Just this week, Republican Senator Amanda Chase announced her candidacy, arguing that Virginia voters are not happy with the state’s new liberal direction. Chase says protecting Second Amendment gun rights is her top legislative priority. She is the first candidate to formally announce her campaign, but other Republicans are expected to follow. A number of Democrats also have indicated an interest in running for governor.
So if you aren’t happy with how things are going in Virginia, make a difference by voting.
Sadly, many people in Southwest Virginia don’t vote. They haven’t voted for years. This needs to change if our region wants to have a voice in Richmond and Washington in the months and years ahead.
All of this talk about seceding from the state and forming militias is simply a knee-jerk reaction, at best.
If you really want to make a difference, just vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.