The decision by the World Health Organization to declare the coronavirus crisis a pandemic will likely add to the growing hysteria surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of people are concerned about the virus, and rightfully so. But there is no reason to start hoarding bottled water, cleaning wipes and toilet paper.
Still some people are doing just that. And good luck in finding hand sanitizer.
Most area stores we have spoken with have indicated that all of their hand sanitizer is gone. But disinfecting wipes can still be found at some of the Grants supermarkets in our region. There is also plenty of bottled water, canned goods and other related supplies available for purchase at Grants.
Supplies are still coming in but liquid hand sanitizers are sold out at this point.
There is nothing wrong with having a few emergency supplies on hand. We live in the mountains, after all, where snowstorms and flooding can often restrict travel. So having extra food, bottled water, medicine and other basic necessities on hand is always a prudent idea.
However, we must also be reasonable about what we stockpile. There is no reason to hoard these items.
As of Thursday evening, no coronavirus cases had been confirmed in southern West Virginia or Southwest Virginia. However, there are already 17 confirmed coronavirus cases in other parts of Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency in Virginia Thursday, advising all Virginians to avoid large gatherings “for the time being.”
Northam also said he was canceling all state conferences and large events for the next 30 days and urged local governments and private organizers to follow suit. He also announced new restrictions on travel for state workers.
The Virginia Department of Health recommends the following steps to lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
While area residents should be mindful of the virus, there is no reason for alarm or hysteria. Panic will only make this situation worse. For now, the best thing you can do is monitor local media sources, and practice good hand-washing techniques.
