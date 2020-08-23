As the debate continues in West Virginia over whether or not it is safe to send children back to school, a surprisingly large number of parents in Mercer County have already decided that they want their children to stay at home.
The Mercer County Board of Education confirmed earlier this month that 2,100 students have signed up for the school system’s 100 percent virtual option for attending class. That means those students will complete all of their classes and course work online without attending an actual brick and mortar school.
The deadline for parents to enroll their children in the county’s 100 percent virtual option has now passed. That deadline was published on the school system’s website and Facebook page. Letters were mailed out to parents, too.
“We stuffed 9,000 envelopes,” Amy Harrison, data and information specialist, for the school system said of the letters mailed to parents.
A deadline was set because the school system needed a guideline for staffing the virtual option.
“At this point we have about 2,100 (students),” Harrison said of the virtual enrollment option. “That’s quite a few. We have probably 8,000 students (in the county), a little bit more than that.”
Students who are enrolled for the 100 percent virtual option can change their minds later.
“Any student that starts in virtual and they kind of figure out it’s not for them and they would rather be in the classroom, they can come back (to school) at the end of the grading period,” Harrison said. “They have to give us a week’s notice prior to the end of the first grading period.”
All students enrolled in virtual school must have reliable internet access at home. The school system will provide virtual students with a device such as an iPad, tablet or laptop computer to access their assignments, according to the plans created by Mercer County Schools.
Given the anxiety that some parents are experiencing about sending their children back to school, we aren’t surprised to hear that more 2,000 parents have opted for the virtual only option. Of course, a lot can still change between now and Sept. 8, so parents will need to continue to monitor the situation and all back-to-school plans in West Virginia.
The county’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases stood at 11.43 on the state’s color-coded school re-entry system Friday afternoon, which means Mercer County has been upgraded to Code Orange. The orange coding warns of heightened community transmission of COVID-19 and prohibits assemblies and large group activities in schools. This means local county education leaders must now work collaboratively with local health department officials to implement aggressive mitigation measures both in the schools and communities in order for students to return to the classroom on Sept. 8. The code orange designation also means masks are required for grades 3 to 5 in congregate settings and at all times for grades 6 and above.
As a result, school and county officials now have two weeks to get Mercer County back into a yellow — and preferably green — color coded designation.
Stay tuned. It should be an interesting two weeks for West Virginia, and Mercer County in particular.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.