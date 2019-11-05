It is time for residents of Southwest Virginia to cast a ballot in Virginia’s high-profile and high-stakes election. Polls open today at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The Commonwealth is one of only four states having statehouse elections today, and the race is getting plenty of national attention because control of the General Assembly is up for grabs.
Republicans currently have slim majorities in both the state House and Senate, but Democrats have made significant gains in blue-leaning Virginia in recent years, thanks largely in part to the population-heavy metropolitan areas of Northern Virginia that tend to vote heavily Democratic. So control of the General Assembly could potentially flip today — depending upon the outcome later tonight of a handful of closely watched races in Northern Virginia.
Area voters should take note of the fact that a number of local races will be decided on today’s ballot. They include:
• Incumbent State Sen. Ben Chafin (R-38th District) is being challenged by Independent George W. McCall, III. No Democrat filed in the Virginia’s 38th District contest.
• Incumbent Delegate Will Morefield (R-3rd District), who is running unopposed for re-election. The delegate district includes Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
• The Tazewell County Sheriff’s race where incumbent Sheriff Brian Hieatt is being challenged by Kevin Bales.
• The Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney’s race where incumbent Commonwealth Attorney Michael Dennis is being challenged by Chris Plaster.
• The Eastern District Tazewell County Board of Supervisors race where incumbent supervisor Charles Stacy is being challenged by Charles Presley.
Thousands have already cast absentee ballots. Now it is time for everyone else to vote.
Too much is at stake to not cast a ballot. If you don’t vote, you will have little justification for griping in the future about the direction of the Commonwealth, and the decisions of your local constitutional officers. Please exercise your constitutionally-guaranteed freedom today by heading to the polls.
