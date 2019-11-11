Today, we should all pause and give thanks to the millions of men and women who have so honorably served their country over the years.
Veterans Day is a time to pay tribute to the brave men and women who proudly wear, and have proudly worn, a uniform in service to our great nation. Here in the coalfields of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, we are proud of our veterans. We realize that the freedoms we enjoy today simply would not be possible had it not been for the many sacrifices made by our veterans throughout the years.
And their sacrifices continue to this very day. In fact, many of these brave men and women are still stationed in dangerous hot spots across the globe fighting the war on terror and other conflicts.
As in past years, we say thank you to our many veterans, and we also honor them through parades and other special gatherings across the region. Many of these parades and events have already been held, while others will be celebrated today.
In McDowell County, one of the country’s longest ongoing Veterans Day parades will begin today at 10 a.m. in downtown Welch. The city of Princeton will also hold its annual Veterans Day parade this morning beginning at 11 a.m. on Mercer Street. A number of other events honoring our veterans also are planned today across the region.
All who can come out and show support for our veterans at these special parades and ceremonies are strongly urged to do so.
It is only fitting that we pay tribute to the brave men and women who have fought for our nation’s freedoms, battled our enemies and defended our borders with steadfast courage through local parades, ceremonies, memorial services and other events.
We as a region must continue to support all of our active military personnel, and our veterans. We can not and must not forget the many sacrifices made by these men and women over the years. It is because of their bravery and sacrifices that the United States stands as a beacon of freedom and as the greatest nation on this earth.
Today, and every day, we say thank you to our veterans — and ask you to do the same.
