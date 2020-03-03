Despite months of hard work and preparation on a top-notch application showcasing "America's Best America’s High School Football Stadium," members of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission stated last month that they simply did not want to take a chance on having the Division A, AA and AAA championship games played somewhere else other than Wheeling.
Now that's a really odd statement to make. The whole purpose of the bidding process is so that applications from other communities hoping to host a state championship football game can be considered. And Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield would be an ideal location for a championship game.
Why would the 15 member WVSSAC board even bother going through the bidding process if they aren't willing to take a chance on another community.
We are going to need a better explanation than that as to why our local Super Six South bid was rejected.
Telling everyone across the great state of West Virginia and beyond that they must travel to Wheeling — and only Wheeling — each year for the championship contest isn't a logical argument to make.
It should also be noted that the state championship games at one time were rotated, and included Charleston and Bluefield back in 1975. But the city of Wheeling has hosted the championship game for the last 20 years. It was long past time for a change. The goal of the local Super Six South committee was to re-establish a rotation where the championship games were played in both the northern part of the state as well as the southern part, which is the only fair thing to do.
Instead, local representatives who attended last month's meeting were told that Bluefield and Princeton was an unknown entity and that the board already knew what to expect with Wheeling.
Wow. That's a very shallow excuse. We are living in the year 2020 after all. There are plenty of ways to find out about Bluefield and Princeton simply by searching online.
A good starting point for all 15 members of the WVSSAC board would be the Daily Telegraph's website, www.bdtonline.com, where they will find a treasure trove of articles of articles, photos, slideshows and videos about Mitchell Stadium, Hunnicutt Stadium and the region many affectionately call Four Seasons Country. Another good website to check out is https://visitmercercounty.com. This website, operated by the Mercer County Convention and Visitor's Bureau, showcases a wealth of places to shop, play, see and eat in the greater Bluefield, Princeton region. The board members also could check out USA Today, which earlier this year crowned Bluefield's Mitchell Stadium as "America's Best America’s High School Football Stadium."
Yes. If you do a little bit of research, you will find there is a lot to like, and love, about Mercer County. We certainly are not an unknown entity.
Former Delegate Marty Gearheart, who formed the Super Six South committee last year, said he is disappointed, but will not be deterred from the eventual goal of bringing the championship game back to Bluefield.
“We have four years to think about it,” he said, referring to the next opportunity to bid for the games in 2024. “I am not giving up.”
“We are not defeated,” Jeff Disibbio, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias, added. “We are just delayed. We will be back.”
The city of Bluefield responded to the news by issuing the following statement.
“The City of Bluefield is disappointed that Wheeling has again been selected to host the Super Six football championships for the next four years,” a statement said. “We thank Marty Gearheart and Jeff Disibbio for spearheading our effort to bring the Super Six to our region, and we wish the City of Wheeling success in hosting these events.”
We urge our local representatives on the Super Six South Committee to try once again in 2024. And we respectfully ask the WVSSAC board to use the next four years to do a little bit of Internet research about our region to help better educate themselves about the deep south coalfield counties.
It should go without saying that West Virginia doesn't stop at Wheeling.
