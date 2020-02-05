While we can’t think of anyone who actually enjoys paying overpriced turnpike tolls, a bill now making its way through the West Virginia Legislature could make the actual process of handing over our hard-earned cash a little bit easier.
House Bill 4083 would allow the use of debit and credit cards for toll payments. The measure, which is backed by Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, Delegate John Shott, R-Mercer and Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, would allow tolls to be paid by either credit or debit cards effective July 21, 2021, with the toll amount adjusted to cover all charges associated with using cards imposed by the credit card company or banks.
The bill also indicates the Parkways Authority will decide how many of the toll booths that accept payment by cards will be needed.
Toll fees doubled last year with a restructuring plan that allowed the authority to raise more money for roads through the sale of bonds.
A passenger car traveling from Princeton to Charleston and back now pays $4 at each of the three toll collection points, for a whopping total of $24 for a round trip to Charleston and back.
One way to currently avoid the high tolls is to purchase an E-ZPass for $25 a year, which provides for unlimited access. This is the only feasible way to go for those individuals who travel the toll road on a regular basis.
But for those who don’t drive the turnpike on a regular basis, and who may simply have to make an unexpected trip to Charleston and back, having the ability to pay with debit or credit could simplify the process.
After all, it’s not unusual for a motorist without cash in his or her pocket to pass through a toll booth. When the driver doesn’t have cash to pay, his or her’s driver’s license tag is recorded and the driver/owner is sent a bill that must be paid within 15 days.
Is that really necessary? Debit and credit cards should be accepted on the turnpike.
Most of us use our debit and credit cards nowadays anyhow. We often pay for groceries, our restaurant meals and even fuel at the gas pump with debit and credit cards. So why not turnpike tolls as well?
Motorists should be given the option of paying turnpike tolls with their debit or credit cards.
That’s why House Bill 4083 merits serious consideration.
