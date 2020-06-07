Motorists traveling along Bluefield Avenue may have noticed that the old Gulf Station near city hall in Bluefield has been converted into a temporary hub for the Bluefield Area Transit. The key word here is temporary, as plans are still proceeding for a new $2 million transfer station facility that will be constructed on Bluefield Avenue across from the Wade Center in the lot beside Flowers Bakery.
Construction on the new transfer station is expected to begin in September. Until it is ready, the old Gulf Station will continue to serve as a temporary hub for the BAT system.
Federal funding is being used by the city to pay for the bulk of this important project.
The new BAT transfer station will be constructed along a 2.5-acre parcel of land acquired by the city in 2018 that was previously occupied by Lin Electric Company. When completed, the transfer station will offer riders a cooled and heated indoor facility with restrooms, unlike the small open-air shelter (kiosk) used for many years on Princeton Avenue. It will also have a security office, a covered embarkation/debarkation area, a parking area, and a slow-fill CNG (compressed natural gas) station.
According to City Attorney Colin Cline, the existing Princeton Avenue kiosk was not adequate to serve BAT passengers and “certainly affords them little comfort while waiting for their bus” since it provides only glass walls and not doors.
Cline prepared an analysis for West Virginia Public Transit on the project and said residents in Mercer and McDowell counties are served by BAT with regularly scheduled and special bus services as well as providing non-emergency medical transport.
That analysis concluded that the transit system’s regular routes extend from Athens through Princeton and Bluefield, to Welch, Gary and Premier in McDowell County. Scheduled bus service is available to all of these areas, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Data from the study also reinforces what we already know — the transit system is well utilized.
For fiscal year 2019, the BAT system provided 211,247 passenger trips, Cline’s report found. Those who were served by the transit system included 127,983 elderly citizens.
While the temporary site at the old Gulf Station will work for now, we do look forward to the start of construction this September on the new transfer station. Once completed, it will ensure that riders of the public transit system will not have to wait outside during inclement weather. As correctly noted by Cline, it will also help to ensure the safety of the passengers, since the transfer station itself will be brightly lit inside and out, and monitored with modern security cameras and related equipment.
