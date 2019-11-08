Area residents both young and old, and specifically those who consider themselves to be model train hobbyists, look forward to the annual model train show in Bluefield each November.
The gathering, which celebrates our local railroad history and the joys of model trains, began in 1988 and has since become an annual tradition here in the city.
This year’s show, the 31st gathering, will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Quality Hotel and Conference Center in Bluefield. It’s a new location, but the same model train show long-time attendees have enjoyed over the past 30 years. This year’s show is being hosted by the Southeastern Narrow Gauge and Shortline Museum.
Admission to this weekend’s show is only $5, and kids 12 and under will be admitted for free. The show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
At the event, railroad items including books, to-scale train models, lanterns, timetables and more will be on display.
Operating train models from various states will also be showcased and guests are being encouraged to bring railway-related items for an appraisal at the Railroad Antiques Roadshow table.
Along with vendors and appraisers, guests will also have the opportunity to have old electric trains tested for free and possibly even repaired.
Proceeds from this year’s show will benefit the SE Narrow Gauge and Shortline Museum in Charlotte, N.C. The proceeds will fund the museum’s restoration of a baggage car and office car from the West Virginia Midland which ran through the Webster Springs vicinity.
The Bluefield Train Show is always a fun event for all ages. As a railroad city, it is another way to honor our heritage. If you have never been to the Bluefield Train Show, please consider attending this year. We hope to see a good crowd on hand this weekend at the Quality Hotel and Conference Center for the train show.
