The Virginia Department of Transportation needs public input on an important study into how to improve safety and alleviate traffic congestion along a heavily traveled corridor in Bluefield, Va.
Area residents who travel regularly along Route 460 and College Avenue between Route 720 and Leatherwood Lane should take note of the study, and consider providing vital input.
VDOT is wanting to hear from local residents on how to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians and how to alleviate congestion along the U.S. Route 460/College Avenue corridor.
The area has several transportation challenges including: travel delays due to congestion; driveways that are close together and have inadequate turn lanes; intersections with poor sight distances for drivers; a high rate of collisions; and gaps in the sidewalk network and limited crosswalks which make walking and bicycling challenging.
VDOT is asking area residents to complete an online survey. The town of Bluefield, in return, will be able to use data obtained from the study to apply for state funding for proposed improvements to the area.
A public meeting held last month on the project was well-attended, according to Billie Roberts, the town’s community development director.
She says the public was shown maps and diagrams at the Oct. 24th meeting that labeled intersections and illustrated areas of concern.
Roberts said about 60 Bluefield College students, who often walk along the route, have already shared their ideas about improving access for pedestrians.
If you are going to participate in the online survey, you will need to do so soon.
Residents are asked to provide input by participating in the online survey by Nov. 20 at http://bit.ly/364Bi99.
If you prefer email, or traditional snail mail, questions about the survey or the study can be directed to Blake Ailor, Project Manager, 870 Bonham Road, Bristol, VA, 24201. Comments can be sent by email to bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov, referencing “Route 460/College Avenue in Bluefield” in the email subject line.
Those who travel this heavily congested corridor are urged to provide input. Doing so will help VDOT and the town proceed with necessary improvements.
