Another unique project is in the works for Princeton’s historic downtown district. The city is currently seeking bids from architectural firms for the development of the proposed Lonnie Gunter Jr. Center for Culture and History.
According to Princeton City Manager Mike Webb, this new museum will act as an all in one location for the history and culture of the area with a large display of antique toys.
Gunter, a former Shady Spring resident, owned an impressive collection of antique toys and steam engines, Webb told the Princeton Times.
These toys, dating as far back as the turn of the century, are excellent representations of true Americana, Webb said.
“It’s a significant collection,” Webb said. “It’s well worth the investment if the city can make it as far as creating the multi-complex museum that we’re looking at.”
The city is hoping to locate the new culture and history museum near the existing Princeton Railroad Museum.
The historic district is also home to the Princeton Agricultural Museum and other historic buildings dating back to the city’s beginnings. With such close proximity to the growing Mercer Street Grassroots District, Webb believes that guests can easily spend a day exploring Princeton.
“You’re going to have a historic community at that point,” he said. “It could be an all-day adventure really for families. It will tie in from one end to the other of Mercer Street.”
Webb also is hoping to see an increase in foot traffic in the area once the new museum is open. As of now, the existing railroad museum already attracts 4,000 people a year.
The city of Princeton will be accepting bids on the project from architectural and engineering firms until 4 p.m. on March 13, according to a legal ad published in the Daily Telegraph.
Once an architectural firm is selected, the city will work with the engineer on the design of the building and its exact location.
The Lonnie Gunter Jr. Center for Culture and History sounds like another exciting addition for Princeton’s ever-growing downtown district.
We look forward to learning more about this intriguing project in the weeks and months ahead.
