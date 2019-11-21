The Mercer County Commission will soon have a new committee in place to help screen requests for tourism dollars received from the county’s hotel/motel occupancy tax.
Having such a committee available is important, and will help in determining what funding requests represent an appropriate tourism expenditure.
The committee’s creation stems from an issue that surfaced two years ago when controversy arose over how the hotel/motel tax revenue, which is supposed to go toward promoting tourism, was being spent.
At the time, some of the county’s revenue was earmarked to help fund the Mercer County Airport and local libraries, which prompted a question about whether those funding requests met the definition of promoting tourism growth in Mercer County.
While county support of our libraries, and the general aviation airport, is vital, most agreed at the time that the funding for these facilities shouldn’t be coming from a revenue stream designated for tourism.
That issue was eventually resolved and the money for those entities was found elsewhere. A proposal was then made to establish a committee to screen requests for tourism money. The committee will then present a recommendation to the county commission on what applications merit funding and support tourism growth.
That five-member committee will consist of two members from the ATV industry, two from the motel and ATV resort industry and Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Visitors and Convention Bureau.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the committee can also discuss establishing guidelines to apply for funding from the tax revenues, which are split 50/50 between the county and the Visitors and Convention Bureau.
There is a lot of money at stake, with more than $815,000 collected through Oct. 29, a figure that will most likely hit $1 million for 2019. That will mean about $500,000 for the county and $500,000 for the Visitors and Convention Bureau through the 6 percent lodging tax.
Given the region’s growing ATV tourism industry, the creation of such a committee is both appropriate and necessary.
The commission receives numerous requests each year to help fund festivals, entertainment and other community events and projects. So having a committee in place — consisting of members with expertise in tourism — is imperative.
This will help in ensuring that all tourism dollars are expended correctly to entities that help promote tourism growth in Mercer County. The sooner the new committee is formed the better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.