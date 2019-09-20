All eyes will be on the state of Virginia this November. The Commonwealth is one of only four states having statehouse elections this year and Virginia is the only one where Democrats have a chance of flipping control of the legislature.
Republicans currently have slim majorities in both the state House and Senate. But Democrats have made significant gains in blue-leaning Virginia in recent years, thanks largely in part to the population-heavy metropolitan areas of Northern Virginia that tend to vote heavily Democratic.
Of course, we have long maintained that if all registered voters across Southwest Virginia and Southside Virginia actually voted, things would balance out. Sadly, there are many across Southwest Virginia who never vote. There are those who are quick to complain about politics on Facebook. But they fail to take action where it actually counts — the ballot box.
You probably know of neighbors, friends and relatives who live in Virginia, but don’t vote.
That needs to change. Too much is at stake this year in Virginia not to cast a ballot.
Absentee voting for the Nov. 5 election begins today. So you don’t have to wait until November to cast a ballot, as long as you meet one of 20 eligibility requirements listed on the Virginia Absentee Ballot application. A few examples would include a student who is attending college outside of the locality on Election Day; a person who has to be out of town on business on the day of the election; a person who has a disability or illness that would keep him or her from standing in long lines on Election Day; a caregiver who is caring for a person with a disability or illness; and those who are commuting to and from home for 11 hours or more on Election Day. All first responders and law enforcement officers also are eligible to vote absentee.
Qualified Virginia voters may vote absentee in-person at their local voter registration office or by mail.
Remember that there is more at stake this November than just control of the General Assembly. Local school board and board of supervisor races also will be on the ballot, along with sheriff and Commonwealth attorney contests.
The deadline to register to vote for the November General Election is Tuesday, October 15. And the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29.
All registered voters of Southwest Virginia should cast a ballot in the Nov. 5 election. And it doesn’t matter if you cast an early absentee ballot today at your local voter registration office or if you wait until Nov. 5 to vote, as long as you vote. The more who vote, the greater the voice of Southwest Virginia.
