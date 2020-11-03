After months of anticipation, debate and growing voter angst, it is finally time to cast a ballot.
Here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, thousands have already voted through in person early voting, and absentee balloting by mail. But even more are expected to vote today at their local polling precincts.
There is much at stake today from the White House and the governor’s mansion in West Virginia to local county commission and town council seats.
Yes. We are still in the middle of a pandemic. And yes, it has been a tumultuous year for our region and nation.
Many of us living today never could have imagined experiencing a year like 2020.
However, despite all of the great adversity we have faced to date, it is still our responsibility to vote. Of course, all necessary safety precautions will be in place today at the polls. And yes, you will be expected to wear a mask, and to practice social distancing, while casting a ballot. There is no need to argue about this. Just mask up and vote.
While the presidential race is the biggest draw on today’s ballot, there are many critical down ballot contests that must be decided as well. Those races include:
• The governor’s race in West Virginia where incumbent Republican Jim Justice is being challenged by Democrat Ben Salango.
• The Attorney General’s race in West Virginia where incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is being challenged by Democrat Sam Brown Petsonk.
• The U.S. Senate race in Virginia where incumbent Democrat Mark Warner is being challenged by Republican Daniel Gade.
• The House District 27 race in Mercer and Raleigh counties where three Republicans, incumbent Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, former Delegate Marty Gearheart and Doug Smith, along with Democrat Tina Russell, are vying for three House 27 seats.
• The Mercer County Commission race where incumbent Republican Greg Puckett is being challenged by independent Ronnie Oakley.
• The Mercer County Sheriff’s race where incumbent Republican Tommy “T.A.” Bailey is being challenged by independent Theodore (Teddy) White III.
• A referendum in Tazewell County that will decide the fate of a Confederate soldier monument that currently stands in front of the Tazewell County Courthouse in downtown Tazewell, Va.
• The mayoral race in the town of Bluefield, Va., where two candidates, Donald Scott Linkous and James Jarrod Bailey, are vying for mayor. Don Harris, the town’s long-time incumbent mayor, is not seeking re-election to the post.
We believe it is imperative for all registered voters of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia who can safely vote today to please do so. Remember to wear a mask, and to stand at least six feet away from other voters waiting in line to cast a ballot.
Please exercise your constitutionally-guaranteed freedom today by heading to the polls.
Have a voice in the future leadership of our country, state and region. Please vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.