Now that the prolonged heat wave has finally subsided, it is starting to feel a lot more like fall.
The cooler nights and mornings we have been seeing in recent days is a sure sign of the changing seasons. That’s why health officials are urging area residents to start thinking now about getting a flu shot.
Despite the warmer-than-normal start to the fall season, there have already been cases of the flu recorded in Mercer County. So the flu season is off to an early start.
“We’ve already had flu cases in the county,” Sandie Davis, RN, BSN, a public health nurse for the Mercer County Health Department, told the Princeton Times last week.
As for ways to avoid the flu, Davis recommends a flu shot; washing your hands frequently with warm water and soap; covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze; and staying home from school, work and public places when you’re sick.
The Mercer County Health Center offers flu vaccinations on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People including those who are more than 65 years old, pregnant women, and anyone with heart disease, lung problems, kidney problems or a weakened immune system are especially at risk for the flu, along with young children.
Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue, a runny or stuffy nose, or headache.
While it may be perceived as an inconvenience to some, getting a flu shot is truly the best way to protect yourself, your family and your loved ones this fall and winter.
It is, of course, still too early to predict if this will be a bad, or normal, flu season. But we can take steps now to safeguard ourselves against a bad flu season in the weeks ahead.
