Small business growth will be critical to the future of the deep south coalfield counties in the months and years ahead. That’s why we were pleased to learn last month about the approval of grant funding for 18 new small businesses in Southwest Virginia.
The new start-up businesses were the recipients of matching grants from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Each business qualified for up to $10,000 from the authority’s Seed Capital Matching Grant program.
The program benefits small businesses and entrepreneurship within the seven county coalfield area. A for-profit business in the region that has been in business one year and under with less than 10 full-time employees is eligible to apply for dollar-for-dollar matching grants of up to $10,000.
“The program has successfully resulted in investment by small businesses in our local communities and has also created jobs benefiting residents in VCEDA’s seven county, one-city area,” Belcher said. “In addition to VCEDA’s other programs and initiatives which are more targeted to traditional industrial development, we believe that supporting entrepreneurship and small business growth is another very important component of enhancing the economy of the region.”
In all, 18 small businesses were awarded grant funding, including several from Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
Businesses receiving grants in Tazewell County included:
• The Red Roof Home, LLC, a bed and breakfast.
• TP’s Home Remodeling Small Engine Repair LLC, doing business as TP’s Auto Repair, an automotive repair and maintenance service specializing in engine repairs, tires, mufflers, brakes and tune-ups.
• Coaltown Taps, LLC, a tap room and restaurant serving craft beer and gourmet burgers.
• PK Fitness Inc., a 24-hour gym and fitness club.
Businesses receiving grants in Buchanan County included:
• Dismal River Trucking, LLC, a trucking business.
• Fired Up Pottery, a paint your own ceramic pottery same-day studio.
Daisy’s Cabins LLC, a cabin rental business with access to Spearhead Trails’ Coal Canyon Trail.
The 18 new coalfield businesses were awarded a combined total of $1.1 million in private investment. They are expected to create 75 full-time and part-time jobs.
This is great news. We applaud VCEDA for investing in small business growth in the coalfield counties.
We hope to see more small, start-up businesses, funded in the months and years ahead.
