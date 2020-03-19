Let’s face it. We are living in extraordinary times, dealing with a rapidly evolving and unprecedented crisis that is impacting all Americans.
The concept of social distancing — or staying six feet apart from other humans — is something that many of us are probably not used to. Handshakes and hugs also are on hold for now, and washing our hands, frequently, with hot water and soap is the new order of the day.
But as more folks try to avoid large crowds by staying close to home, many are inevitably going to experience cabin fever, particularly as temperatures outside start warming up. But there is a simple solution to this.
In fact, one of the best ways to avoid direct contact with others may be to simply go outside. Take a walk. Get a little bit of exercise. If you have a dog or cat, spend some quality time with your pet outdoors.
Another potential getaway option is state parks. They are still open, at least for now.
“We specialize in social distancing in state parks,” Acting West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed told Metro News.
West Virginia State Parks say they are staying open during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent state of emergency to allow residents to experience nature and the park system without having to worry about big crowds.
“Our state parks and forests remain open, and we are implementing all recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources to protect visitors and employees from COVID-19 and prevent its spread,” according to a travel alert statement posted online by the state park system. “West Virginia’s state parks and forests have stepped up cleaning protocols. Hand sanitizer has been placed throughout all facilities and deep cleaning is being conducted in guest rooms and cabins after every use. If an employee sees a visitor who appears to be ill, they will follow up immediately with extra cleaning in areas that guest may have used or traveled through.”
If you haven’t been to one of the region’s state parks in a while, now might be a good time to consider an outdoor adventure close to home.
Options in our own backyard include Camp Creek State Park, Pinnacle Rock State Park and Pipestem State Park.
Visiting a state park is a great way to escape from all of the virus anxiety.
Consider using this crisis as an opportunity to visit — perhaps for the first time — a local state park.
