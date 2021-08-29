The Granada Theater on Commerce Street in Bluefield reopened its doors on Saturday, marking an outstanding accomplishment that showed how a small group of residents can come together with a shared vision and make it happen through hard work, perseverance and sheer will power.
Not many would have given odds on the success of the project at the 2012 beginning of the Granada restoration initiative when those residents formed the Bluefield Preservation Society (BPS) and tackled the massive job. After all, the large abandoned theater that closed its doors to movies in the late 1970s and opened for a few years as a bar in the 1980s, had seen years of deterioration.
Besides, the estimated price tag for renovations at the time stood at about $2 million and countless hurdles were in front of them, including obtaining the property and maintaining the historical integrity of the theater as they tried to raise the money.
From raking in literally dollars at a time selling organic blueberry jam to establishing a restaurant and building up a clientele for resale (The Blue Spoon on Commerce Street near the Granada), the BPS boldly moved forward. Anyone who visited the Blue Spoon then may have seen Debrah Ammar waiting tables, Julie Hurley in the kitchen cooking and Doris Katz, Gail Satterfield, Skip Crane and the late Hal Gusler, all part of the BPS and all volunteering their time and work.
Success breeds success, and when it was clear the restaurant was succeeding and many other facets of the project were moving forward, businesses, organizations and foundations wanted to help. Former Mayor Tom Cole donated a Buick Cascada convertible for a raffle, the Shott Foundation triple-matched the proceeds from the raffle and the Community Foundation of the Virginias got on board.
Although the $2 million price tag grew, what had seemed like a dream a few years before became a reality. In fact, more donations and tax credits eventually pushed the total to almost $4 million, enough to open the Granada debt-free.
Hurley has been the backbone of the Granada project, giving countless hours of her time and expertise, working with Swope Construction and overseeing the details. By all accounts, this project may never have happened without her. At every stage of the long and tedious restoration process, Hurley was front and center.
The Granada is the last movie theater standing in Bluefield, with the historic Colonial demolished in 2009 after the collapse of the contiguous Matz-Milner Hotel left it beyond repair. Without the work of BPS members and many others, the Granada may have eventually been lost as well.
Now, countless residents who grew up with the Granada as part of their lives can enjoy it again, and see a beautiful theater in the same style as the original, complete with a Wurlitzer organ that was in the theater when it opened in 1928. Work on the organ continues and it may be ready for play by next year.
The 500-seat Granada opened with two classic films Saturday night, “Red Dust and “The Maltese Falcon,” and residents will be given many more opportunities to see movies on the big screen. Stage performances will also be part of the venue, including dinner theater.
Now under the umbrella of the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp., along with the Bluefield Arts Center, a program director and executive director are on board.
As Mayor Ron Martin, who has also been instrumental in the Granada restoration, said last week, this is the start of “a beautiful arts renaissance in Bluefield.”
