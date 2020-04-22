School, at least in the traditional brick and mortar classroom setting, is now over for children in both West Virginia and Virginia.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ended weeks of speculation Tuesday when he announced that students will not be returning to the classroom this school year.
Justice said he has to make sure children are protected and out of “harm’s way.”
“They will not be able to go back to the physical buildings this year,” Justice said. “We will definitely be back in school next year (2020-21).”
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced last month that students won’t be returning to their classrooms until September at the earliest.
We hate this for the Class of 2020. But it was the best decision to make in the interest of student safety.
Of course, students are still completing course work at home both online and with traditional pen and paper. Teachers have turned to online learning so their students can continue their education, and personnel have worked to make sure the students depending on free school breakfasts and lunches get the nutrition they need. It’s the best everyone can do given the current situation.
When, and if graduation ceremonies can be offered, will depend on when the stay-at-home orders issued by Northam and Justice are lifted.
Still, some are taking extra steps now to salute the Class of 2020, and those students who won’t be able to enjoy a traditional senior year in high school at no fault of their own.
For example, banners have been placed along Main Street in downtown Tazewell, Va. to recognize Tazewell High School graduates. About 76 of the two-sided banners, all featuring graduates’ names and photographs, are currently on display.
“It’s being done to pay honor, a tribute to seniors because they didn’t have much of a senior year,” Lindsey Akers, public relations director for Tazewell County Schools, told the Daily Telegraph.
Planning also is underway in Tazewell County for a possible open-air prom for students to be held in either June or July.
“A lot of the kids have already purchased their dresses and rented their tuxedos, and obviously they’re missing out on their traditional prom,” said Amanda Hoops, executive director of the community development nonprofit Tazewell Today. “We hold events on Main Street year round and it’s a beautiful setting, so we thought what better place to have prom than on Main Street?”
Hoops said Main Street in downtown Tazewell can accommodate thousands of visitors. People representing Richlands, Graham and Tazewell High Schools are working together to purchase the food and decorations needed for the event.
It is our hope that these and other events can occur later this summer to help bring a sense of closure to the school year for the Class of 2020.
Dealing with a pandemic is tough for everyone, and high schoolers are no exception.
An open-air prom is one way to provide some good memories for the students during these challenging days.
